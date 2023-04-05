Capstone Strategic Promotes Abigail Iaconis to Senior Analyst

Capstone Strategic Inc. (Capstone) is pleased to announce that Abigail Iaconis has been promoted to the position of Senior Analyst. In carrying out the duties of her new position, she will provide Capstone clients with creative solutions to issues which will help them overcome obstacles on their pathway to successful, inorganic growth.

VIENNA, Va. (PRWEB) April 05, 2023

Capstone Strategic Inc. (Capstone) is pleased to announce that Abigail Iaconis has been promoted to the position of Senior Analyst. In carrying out the duties of her new position, she will provide Capstone clients with creative solutions to issues which will help them overcome obstacles on their pathway to successful, inorganic growth. Abigail's responsibilities will include conducting research and analysis and opening lines of communication with prospective company owners to engage in exploratory conversations.

"Abby joined our team at the height of COVID and jumped right into our work helping our clients find attractive potential partners nationwide and overseas. She's been a disciplined go-getter and a thoughtful team player. We're delighted to announce her promotion and look forward to her continued career at Capstone." said Edelweiss Harrison, Vice President.

Abigail joined the Capstone team in 2020 as a Research Analyst, providing clients in a number of industries with detailed analysis as well as targeted market and prospect research. Industry sectors in which she has assisted clients includes aerospace, biomedical devices, credit unions, HVAC, manufacturing, packaging solutions, property management, security, sporting goods, and materials distribution.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Global Management and Spanish from the Freeman College of Management at Bucknell University. She is currently earning her certification as a Middle Market Professional through the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG).

About Capstone Strategic, Inc.

Headquartered in the Washington, DC metro area, Capstone is a management consulting firm specializing in corporate growth strategies, primarily mergers and acquisitions, for the middle market. Founded in 1995 by CEO David Braun, Capstone has, to date, facilitated over $1 billion of successful transactions in over 30 countries and across more than 100 industries. http://www.capstonestrategic.com



