Sodium Naphthalene Sulphonate Formaldehyde Market size to grow by USD 276.09 million from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the high efficacy of SNF - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sodium naphthalene sulphonate formaldehyde market size is estimated to grow by USD 276.09 million from 2022 to 2026, according to Technavio. The growth momentum of the market is estimated to decelerate at a CAGR of 3.59% during the forecast period. The high efficacy of SNF is one of the major factors driving the sodium naphthalene sulphonate formaldehyde market size growth. It is a highly effective water-reducing agent, which promotes rapid early development and strength in concrete and mortar. SNF is adaptable to a wide range of cement and is not corrosive to reinforcing bars. In addition, it is nonpoisonous and pollution-free and is used in highways, bridges, tunnels, and others. These factors will drive the growth of the market focus during the forecast period. For more insights on the forecast market size (2022 to 2026) - Request a sample report

Sodium Naphthalene Sulphonate Formaldehyde Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on form (powder, liquid product) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The market share growth by the powder segment will be significant during the forecast period. SNF powder is a high-range water reducer with no air-entering component. It is suitable for making high-flowing concrete, precast, and reinforced concrete. It is a powerful water-reducing and dispersion agent for concrete and mortar. SNF is widely used to create building chemicals such as concrete and mortar and comes in the form of a brown powder. The powder is in high demand and is the major contributor to the growth of the market in focus due to its rising demand in agriculture, plastic, and other industries, along with its usage in the construction industry.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global sodium naphthalene sulphonate formaldehyde market.

APAC is estimated to account for 64% of the global sodium naphthalene sulphonate formaldehyde market during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for sodium naphthalene sulphonate formaldehyde in the region. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in any other region. The region dominates the SNF market due to its increased use in the construction industry. Moreover, the rising demand in agriculture, construction, plastics, and other industries will propel the SNF segment throughout the forecast period. The rising focus on infrastructural development, rapid industrialization, and the growing automotive industry, especially in developing countries such as China and India , are expected to drive the demand for SNF in the region.

Sodium Naphthalene Sulphonate Formaldehyde Market – Vendor Analysis

While the disruption threats are strategic in nature, the operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and their probability of occurrence. Agrosyn, Carbosynth Ltd., Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd., JFE Holdings Inc., Kao Corp., Kashyap Industries, MUHU China Construction Materials Co. Ltd., Palmer Holland, Sure Chemical Co. Ltd. Shijiazhuang, and Wuhan Xinyingda Chemicals Co. Ltd. are some of the major vendors in the market.

Sodium Naphthalene Sulphonate Formaldehyde Market – Market Dynamics

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Stringent regulations on formaldehyde emissions are a key factor hindering the sodium naphthalene sulphonate formaldehyde market growth.

Manufacturers face varying consequences in case of failure to follow the implemented regulations and limitations.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer classifies formaldehyde as a Group 1 known human carcinogen.

The US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has placed limits on formaldehyde emissions from non-structural plywood and particleboards used in manufactured housing applications.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Formaldehyde Standard (29 CFR 1910.1048) stated following the limitations for formaldehyde in workplaces and the permissible exposure limit (PEL) for formaldehyde in the workplace is 0.75 ppm, measured as an 8-hour time-weighted average (TWA).

What are the key data covered in this Sodium Naphthalene Sulphonate Formaldehyde Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the sodium naphthalene sulphonate formaldehyde market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the sodium naphthalene sulphonate formaldehyde market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the sodium naphthalene sulphonate formaldehyde market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of sodium naphthalene sulphonate formaldehyde market vendors

Sodium Naphthalene Sulphonate Formaldehyde Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.59% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 276.09 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 3.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 64% Key countries China, US, Germany, India, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agrosyn, Carbosynth Ltd., Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd., JFE Holdings Inc., Kao Corp., Kashyap Industries, MUHU China Construction Materials Co. Ltd., Palmer Holland, Sure Chemical Co. Ltd. Shijiazhuang, and Wuhan Xinyingda Chemicals Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Materials Market Reports

