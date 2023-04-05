Botoff Consulting Named a Finalist in Two Categories for the Family Wealth Report Awards 2023

Botoff Consulting, a boutique compensation consulting services firm, is pleased to announce that it has been selected as a finalist in two categories at the Tenth Annual Family Wealth Report Awards 2023 program; the firm in the "Family Office Management Consultancy" and our Founder and CEO, Patricia "Trish" Botoff, in the "Women in Wealth Family Office (Individual)". The program recognizes the most innovative and exceptional firms, teams, and individuals serving the family office, family wealth, and trusted advisor communities in North America.

"We are proud and honored to have been selected by the judges as finalists for these prestigious awards," said Trish Botoff, Founder and CEO of Botoff Consulting. "It is an incredibly flattering reflection of the hard work that Botoff Consulting's team invests every single day to help guide our clients and to provide them with meaningful data and advice to make informed decisions to reward, retain, and motivate their teams."

Stephen Harris, ClearView Financial Media's CEO, and publisher of Family Wealth Report, said, "This year, we had a record number of registrations and submissions for this program: more than 500 submissions in nearly 70 categories. The firms and individuals in the 10th Family Wealth Report program are worthy competitors and the ones that have reached the Finalist stage are truly outstanding. These awards are judged by an expert panel of more than 40 judges and finalists are selected on the basis of entrants' submissions and their response to a number of specific questions, focusing on both qualitative and quantitative performance metrics."

Winners will be announced on May 4 at the Gala Ceremony at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Manhattan, New York. For additional information on the awards and methodology, click here.

Botoff Consulting guides family offices and family business enterprises in designing compensation strategies aligned to the family's or to an organization's vision, goals, and performance. We are proud to be able to support the diverse, discrete, customized needs of our clients by leveraging our industry-leading proprietary data and market trends while incorporating best practices.

About Botoff Consulting

The firm was founded in 2014 to provide compensation and related consulting services to family offices, family investment firms, and family business enterprises across industries and geographies. We continue to build and maintain the most expansive database of family office, family investment firm, and now household and estate compensation data.

Our extensive expertise includes compensation benchmarking, strategy, and structure; benefits analysis and benchmarking; incentive plan design; performance management; compensation governance; board support; and litigation/expert witness support.

We utilize both our proprietary data and a broad array of best-in-class compensation studies, ensuring we capture markets from which you compete for talent. With principal consultants on both the East and West coasts, we serve clients in the U.S. and globally. To learn more, please visit botoffconsulting.com.

