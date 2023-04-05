The New & Exciting Legal Thriller "Doing Business as Kevin Templeton by Kiley Riley" Comes to Amazon

Arthur S. Newman is a published American author and illustrator famous for thought-provoking and imagination-sparking works. His newest publication "Doing Business as Kevin Templeton" is now officially available on Amazon in Kindle, Audiobook, and Paperback formats.

From writing books for children to creating mind-boggling thrillers, Arthur S. Newman’s catalog is full of imagination fuel. This heavily acclaimed author and illustrator is presenting a new book to his audiences titled “Doing Business as Kevin Templeton by Kiley Riley”, now available on Amazon and Arthur’s official website.

Hailing from Culpeper, Virginia, Arthur’s first forays into the world of writing began with a children’s book. “Ever Caught a Rabbit in a Cornfield”, Arthur S. Newman’s debut is now more than a decade old, but he has since released numerous publications.

Arthur came to prominence and was inspired to pick up an illustrating pen by his passionate readers when he launched “Ever Tangled with Lightning,” - a deep dive down into the mind of a child, and a glimpse into the world of a youngster.

“Doing Business as Kevin Templeton by Kiley Riley”, a novel by Arthur S. Newman is the author’s freshest publication. This novel is riddled with twists and turns, as the plot unfolds around a young man with a knack for trouble.

Kevin Templeton, an orphan raised far away from warm parental love finds himself faced with an insurance fraud lawsuit. Where he walked, chaos followed; Kevin’s personality is as uncertain as his background or future. This is a story Arthur created in a fairly mysterious setting, aiming to fan the flames of imagination in his readers.

“Doing Business as Kevin Templeton by Kiley Riley” seamlessly blends modern influences with Arthur’s unique style, resulting in an appealing novel for all ages.

More information about “Doing Business as Kevin Templeton by Kiley Riley” is available on Arthur S. Newman’s official website.

