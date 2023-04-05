Author Kathleen Dutton Releases Romantic Suspense Novel, Web of Silence

Romantic suspense author Kathleen Dutton announced the release of a new 2023 novel, Web of Silence. The book follows a woman who once had to leave everything she knew behind and is now forced to face the secrets of her past.

Web of Silence by Kathleen Dutton is available online at various digital retailers. In the recently released romantic suspense novel, Dutton shares the story of Beth Brockton, a woman who once had to flee her hometown without a word.

When she briefly returns two years later for her mother’s funeral, Sam—the fiancé she left behind—is determined to find her and learn the secrets that drove her away. But Sam isn't the only one trying to find Beth, and the only way to keep her loved ones safe is to unravel the web of silence and uncover the hidden truths of her past.

A Captivating Romantic Suspense Story

Dangerous secrets and lies wove the net of deception that caught Beth and forced her to flee. She left everything behind. Her home, the man she intended to marry, and even her very identity were all gone in a single night, and Beth had to start her life again as someone else. For two years, she managed to keep her secrets buried. When she learns of her mother's death, Beth must return to her hometown for the funeral and to handle the required legalities.

Beth hopes to attend the funeral and take care of the necessities without encountering the emotionally charged circumstances that forced her to flee the first time. However, things are never that simple, and Sam isn't content to let her fade back into the shadows with her secrets intact. Unfortunately for Beth, Sam isn't the only one trying to find her after she reappears for the funeral. She soon learns that the only way to keep the people she loves safe is to confront the terrifying past she’s worked so hard to conceal.

Meet Author Kathleen Dutton

Kathleen Dutton has been a wordsmith since childhood and now creates worlds of unlimited possibility through fiction after retiring as a clinical engineer. She lives in Michigan with her husband and family. Visit Dutton’s website to learn more about her books and upcoming releases.

Available In Multiple Formats at Online Retailers

Readers can get a copy of Kathleen Dutton’s novel, Web of Silence, online at:

— Amazon: Paperback, eBook, and hardcover

— Barnes & Noble: Paperback, eBook, and hardcover

— Book Depository: Paperback

Reader’s Left Glowing Reviews

While the book is newly released, Dutton already has several five-star reviews from readers who couldn’t put the book down. Some said the novel kept them on the edge of their seats and engaged with every page's intrigue.

“The author has masterfully compiled a gripping plot that keeps readers engaged from start to end. The story is fast-paced and suspenseful, as each chapter reveals just enough information to keep the reader connected and desiring more,” one reviewer said.

Conclusion

Readers can discover the secrets of Beth’s past in Web of Silence. Take the journey of danger, deception, and romance alongside her in a book readers praise for its “well-crafted plot, fast-paced action, and compelling characters.”

