The Footsteps in the Dark Podcast Announces Release of “Season One: Tammy Haas” on Friday, April 14, 2023

FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Fargo, North Dakota April 6, 2023 - Dr. Chad Zimmerman, a Fargo chiropractor and independent investigator, announced today that The Footsteps in the Dark Podcast, his new true crime podcast ( https://footstepsinthedarkpodcast.com/ ), will release officially on all major podcast stations on Friday, April 14, 2023.The podcast covers a two-year investigation into the 1992 death of Tammy Haas, a 19-year-old female found in a ravine off a Nebraska highway on an early September morning near her hometown of Yankton, South Dakota.“This has been an amazing journey investigating a case that means so much to so many,” said Dr. Zimmerman about the episode’s upcoming release. “This podcast will answer many questions and rumors which linger to this day.”The 9-episode series will cover the 30 years since Tammy’s death, including the timeframe, investigations, and trial - and acquittal - of Eric Stukel in 1996. In the final episode, a shocking new theory regarding her death will be revealed.Dr. Zimmerman continued, “Utilizing thousands of pages of unpublished trial records and case files, I will give listeners more information about the case and insights into the mystery. The Footsteps in the Dark podcast encourages those who know something to come forward and share what they know.”The first episode of the adult-themed podcast will cover Tammy’s life until her freshman year in college at the University of Nebraska in 1991. Using never-before-seen video from her high school graduation party, Tammy will take part in her own story. The episode will culminate with emphasis on her on-again, off-again relationship with Eric Stukel, who was tried and acquitted of manslaughter in 1996.“We know someone out there knows the truth about what happened to Tammy Haas,” Dr. Zimmerman noted about the cold case. “My personal mission is to ensure all the facts of the case are revealed in a forensically accurate way to help listeners understand what’s been buried in the public record, as well as details combed from dozens of personal interviews of Tammy’s friends and family, and conversations with local authorities over the past two years.”Dr. Zimmerman explains the name of the podcast was inspired by walking the same path Tammy took the night she disappeared, which led to a location and a structure that ultimately led him to a major crack in the case. “The truth is out there and must be told. I welcome listeners to join me in seeking the truth about Tammy and helping her loved ones find peace. No family should have to wait 30 years to know the real truth about what happened to their loved one.”After the first episode is released at Midnight on Friday, April 14th, Dr. Zimmerman will release eight more episodes every other week, with the final episode concluding with a shocking new theory.For those who want to dive into the research that the podcast is based upon, they can sign-up for The Footsteps In the Dark Patreon channel . “I created a private channel for the people that have to actually see the evidence for themselves,” Dr. Zimmerman said of the membership. Subscribers will get insider-only access to the 1000s of official court documents, photos, and forensic evidence Dr. Zimmerman has collected to date. He also encourages listeners to check out the podcast’s video trailer on YouTube To listen to the new podcasts released every other week starting on April 14th, visit footstepsinthedarkpodcast.com and download episodes on all major podcast stations, including iTunes, Spotify, and iHeartRadio.To contact Dr. Chad Zimmerman for media inquiries, interview requests, and tips about the case, email drchadzimmerman@gmail.com.About The Footsteps In the Dark PodcastThe Footsteps In the Dark Podcast is a true crime podcast created and hosted by Dr. Chad Zimmerman, a trained Doctor of Chiropractic Medicine and an avid true crime and cold case crime investigator. Now in its first season investigating the cold case of how 19-year-old Tammy Haas died, the podcast uses a story-telling format to weave together facts of the case with new forensics research. The podcast’s mission is to help families finally get the truth about their loved ones. For more information, visit footstepsinthedarkpodcast.com.Media Contact:Dr. Chad ZimmermanThe Footsteps In the Dark PodcastEmail: drchadzimmerman@gmail.com

