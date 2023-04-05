Cody Browne Named New Vice President of Marketing at Howard’s

Proven communications leader brings digital expertise to accelerate growth

/EIN News/ -- LA HABRA, Calif., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard’s, Southern California’s premier independent appliance retailer, today announced that Cody Browne is joining the leadership team as vice president of marketing. With a passion for leading cross-functional integrated marketing teams, Browne has a proven track record of building user acquisition, user retention and digital marketing strategies. In his new role, Browne will be responsible for managing the marketing process from research and planning to execution and analysis.



Browne is a retail industry veteran, joining Howard’s with over a decade of experience in brand, growth and performance marketing. As vice president of marketing, Browne will oversee and guide both internal and external marketing activities for Howard’s in addition to determining the approach of future marketing campaigns and initiatives by identifying target markets and audiences.

“Cody brings a depth and breadth of retail and marketing experience to Howard’s, as well as a customer-first focus that closely aligns with our mission,” said Michelle Nein, president of Howard’s. “We’re confident that his leadership will help us continue to grow Howard’s footprint and serve the retail needs of customers.”

Browne is an accomplished marketing leader with years of experience leading international brands, such as Global Store Supply, Starbucks, Adidas, and Volcom. During his tenure as the Director of Growth & Performance Marketing at VIZIO, Browne spearheaded the development and execution of new marketing technologies, user retention, and engagement. He adeptly created continuous revenue-generating consumer funnels, managed a large cross-functional team, and high-volume multi-department marketing budget. Additionally, he led the North America marketing team in implementing effective revenue-positive growth campaigns for the VIZIO brand throughout 2022.

Howard’s anticipates capturing 10-15 percent of the Southern California appliance retail market by 2024 and is well-positioned for regional development across the Western United States into new markets. Howard’s has transformed the retail appliance shopping landscape in Southern California through a combination of organic growth, the targeted acquisition of independent appliance retailers, builder channel growth, new investments in website and ecommerce development, and the introduction of the Experience Center concept.

For more information about Howard’s, visit howards.com.

ABOUT HOWARD’S

Howard's was founded in 1946 in Los Angeles County, California. Due to the Company’s focus on customer satisfaction, the business has grown over the past 75 years to become Southern California's largest and most trusted independent appliance retailer. With knowledgeable product experts, the highest levels of service, the best brands with an expansive array of products, and 17 locations in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, and Riverside Counties, Howard’s goal is to help consumers simplify their experience to purchase great products for their home.

Media Contact: Sabrina Suarez, 714.573.0899 x227

sabrina@echomediateam.com