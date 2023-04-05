Former Daycare Worker Indicted, Charged in TBI Child Abuse Case

MONTGOMERY COUNTY – A former daycare employee faces charges, accused of abusing a toddler in her care, following an investigation by special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

At the request of District Attorney General Robert Nash, TBI special agents began investigating the actions of Sarah Jo Fuson (DOB 7-2-2000) last month, in relation to a reported instance of suspected child abuse that occurred at her former place of employment in Montgomery County.

On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Fuson with one count of Aggravated Child Abuse (8 Years Of Age Or Less) and one count of Child Abuse (8 Years Of Age Or Less). Authorities subsequently booked her into the Montgomery County Jail on $25,000 bond.

