Manchin Statement on 13th Anniversary of Upper Big Branch Mine Disaster

April 05, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) issued the following statement on the 13th anniversary of the tragedy that killed 29 miners at the Upper Big Branch (UBB) mine disaster near Whitesville, West Virginia.





“Thirteen years ago, West Virginia suffered an immeasurable loss when 29 brave coal miners were killed in the Upper Big Branch mine disaster. My heart goes out to the friends and families of Carl, Christopher, Kenneth, Cory, Michael, Steve, Rick, Joe, Nicolas, Adam, Josh, Dewey, Gary, Grover, Ricky, Jason, Greg, Robert, Timmy, William, Dean, Roosevelt, Ronald, Eddie, Rex, Boone, Jody, Deward and Benny—whose lives were forever changed following that terrible disaster. The anniversary of that horrific day continues to be a reminder that the health and safety of our coal miners must be our highest priority so that no family has to suffer such an unimaginable loss again. Gayle and I join all West Virginians in honoring the memory of the 29 courageous miners who lost their lives that day as we continue to keep them and their loved ones in our thoughts and prayers.”