Manchin Announces $7.3 Million to Strengthen Healthcare Services Across West Virginia

Charleston,
WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate
Appropriations Committee, announced $7,302,301 from the U.S. Department of
Health and Human Services (HHS) to strengthen healthcare services across West
Virginia. The funding will specifically be used to advance two medical research
projects through West Virginia University and establish psychiatry residency
training programs through Marshall University. The funding will also support
three local health centers as they continue to provide critical care for their
communities.
“I’m
pleased HHS is investing more than $7.3 million in these six critical
initiatives that will strengthen healthcare services throughout West Virginia,”
said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will help advance two
vital medical research projects and establish psychiatry training programs
across West Virginia, as well as support three local health centers. As a
member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for
resources to ensure every West Virginian across the Mountain State has the
quality, affordable health services they need.”
Individual
awards listed below:
$2,596,878 –
Bluestone Health Association: Health Center Cluster
This funding will support
providing critical healthcare services throughout Mercer County.
$2,246,690 –
Preston Taylor Community Health Center: Health Center Cluster
This funding will support
providing critical healthcare services throughout Taylor and Preston
Counties.
$1,289,553 –
Clay-Battelle Health Services Association: Health Center Cluster
This funding will support
providing critical healthcare services throughout Monongalia County.
$500,000 –
Marshall Community Health Consortium: Teaching Health Center Planning and
Development
This funding will support the
planning and establishment of residency training programs in psychiatry throughout West Virginia.
$456,000 –
West Virginia University: Research for Mothers and Children
This funding will support
critical research into preventing perinatal anxiety.
$213,180
– West Virginia University: Cancer Treatment Research
This funding will support
critical research into sleep disruption caused by mammary tumors.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.