Manchin Announces $7.3 Million to Strengthen Healthcare Services Across West Virginia

April 05, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $7,302,301 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to strengthen healthcare services across West Virginia. The funding will specifically be used to advance two medical research projects through West Virginia University and establish psychiatry residency training programs through Marshall University. The funding will also support three local health centers as they continue to provide critical care for their communities.

 

“I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $7.3 million in these six critical initiatives that will strengthen healthcare services throughout West Virginia,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will help advance two vital medical research projects and establish psychiatry training programs across West Virginia, as well as support three local health centers. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure every West Virginian across the Mountain State has the quality, affordable health services they need.”

 

Individual awards listed below:

  • $2,596,878 – Bluestone Health Association: Health Center Cluster
    • This funding will support providing critical healthcare services throughout Mercer County.
  • $2,246,690 – Preston Taylor Community Health Center: Health Center Cluster
    • This funding will support providing critical healthcare services throughout Taylor and Preston Counties.
  • $1,289,553 – Clay-Battelle Health Services Association: Health Center Cluster
    • This funding will support providing critical healthcare services throughout Monongalia County.
  • $500,000 – Marshall Community Health Consortium: Teaching Health Center Planning and Development
    • This funding will support the planning and establishment of residency training programs in psychiatry throughout West Virginia.
  • $456,000 – West Virginia University: Research for Mothers and Children
    • This funding will support critical research into preventing perinatal anxiety.
  • $213,180 – West Virginia University: Cancer Treatment Research
    • This funding will support critical research into sleep disruption caused by mammary tumors. 
