See You at Discover WILD New Hampshire Day on Saturday, April 15

April 5, 2023

Concord, NH – Discover WILD New Hampshire Day, a celebration connecting attendees with life outdoors, is set for Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the grounds of the Fish and Game Department at 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH. Admission is free.

Discover WILD New Hampshire Day is a fun way for the whole family to explore New Hampshire’s wildlife resources and outdoor traditions. See live animals, big fish, trained falcons, and retrieving dogs in action. More than 60 outdoor and conservation organizations from around the state will be on hand to share exhibits and demonstrations. Kids will love arts and crafts and other hands-on activities such as archery, casting, and air rifle. To view a list of the day’s vendors and a map of the grounds, visit https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/events/dwnh.html.

This event is your chance to explore new ways to get outdoors and be active. Learn about new trends in recycling and environmental protection with the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services. Enjoy live animal presentations throughout the day including Conservation Officer K-9 teams. See how many warmwater fish you can identify in the Fish and Game demonstration tank, and tour the newly reopened Discovery Room.

Special thanks to the Wildlife Heritage Foundation of New Hampshire, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s nonprofit partner and primary sponsor of Discover WILD New Hampshire Day. Manchester Radio Group is 2023’s media sponsor.

Demonstrations of Conservation Officer K-9 teams will be conducted on the half-hour, and there will also be live animal demonstrations throughout the day.

Discover WILD New Hampshire Day is held rain or shine. Save room for lunch at one of the many specialty food trucks that will be on site this year!

Please note: no animals, with the exception of trained service dogs, will be permitted at the event. This rule will be strictly enforced. Please leave your pets at home.