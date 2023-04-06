Fighting Hunger: Hillandale Farms Donates 10,000 Eggs - The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank Receives Donation

PENNSYLVANIA , UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A number of organizations have joined in the battle against hunger, including egg farmers. One of the recipients of the donations is Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. The Fighting Hunger By the Dozens initiative aims to provide over 3 million eggs to hungry families nationwide.

Hillandale Farms is proud to announce it has joined America's egg farmers and Incredible Egg in a nationwide effort called Fighting Hunger By the Dozens. This charitable initiative started up this spring, and its goal is to provide more than three million eggs to hungry families all over the country.

Hillandale Farms recently donated 10,000 eggs to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank (Central PA Food Bank). The donation will go to the people who are in need of delicious and nutritious meals in central Pennsylvania communities.

Hillandale Farms is one of the top 5 egg producers in the US. The family-owned and operated business handles everything from raising to caring for the chickens, ensuring that they are well taken care of. Hillandale Farms prioritizes the well-being of its birds, and they are fed exclusively with vegetarian feed. The company has also developed several proprietary techniques and technologies to improve the safety and comfort of the birds.

