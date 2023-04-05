Sabio Holdings Inc. Opens the Market

There were 2,266 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,417 in the last 365 days.
TORONTO, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Aziz Rahimtoola, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Sabio Holdings Inc. ("Sabio" or the "Company") SBIO and his team joined Tanya Rowntree, Vice President, Global Head of Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the Company's listing on TSX Venture Exchange.
Sabio Holdings Inc. is one of the fastest-growing CTV/OTT technology and service providers in the high-growth ad-supported video-on-demand (VOD) and streaming space. Its cloud-based CTV/OTT technologies provide publishers with distribution, monetization, and analytics while delivering ROI validation for brands and agencies.
