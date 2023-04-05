Celestica Q1 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call Thursday, April 27, 2023

TORONTO, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica's CLS CLS first quarter financial results and conference call will take place on Thursday, April 27. The conference call start time is 8:00am ET. Financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, April 26.



Participants are invited to join the live webcast at: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1608155&tp_key=5db3909c35

For those unable to participate, a recorded webcast will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call. To access the recorded webcast visit www.celestica.com.

Contact Celestica Investor Relations clsir@celestica.com