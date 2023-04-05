Navi Now Gives Wireless Phone Users More Control Over What They Pay

Navi is revolutionizing the experience of choosing a phone plan by enabling users to have more control over how much they are paying.

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Selecting a wireless cell service provider can be an overwhelming or even frustrating experience. It is estimated that about 68% of people are overpaying for their wireless service and around 40% of people are paying for unnecessary plan add-ons. Navi seeks to address this issue with the release of their plan navigator. Navi's new plan navigator has been revolutionizing the way that people shop for phone plan deals by helping match them with the best plan for their needs.

Navi's new plan navigator is looking to guide people in the process of choosing a phone plan in a simple and user-friendly way. The navigator starts by asking users a short series of questions to help determine their preferences. This includes things like what carriers the user is interested in, how often they use hotspot data, and what kind of perks or extras they want included. After the questions are answered, Navi will scan phone plans from all of the major carriers to help match each user with the best options. Users are able to view a breakdown of their top matches with all the details and fine print simplified into easy-to-read bullet points. This new system has been praised by users who have been able to get the best price all while avoiding any unwanted surprises that are often hidden in the fine print.

Navi's is excited about the addition of their new plan navigator to help their users feel more secure in the price they are paying for their phone plans. They are also proud to offer this service for free. Navi believes that consumers have a right to unbiased and personalized details about phone plans before they decide to purchase, and their new plan navigator is their solution.

###

About Navi: Navi's mission is to empower consumers to take control over their wireless experience and navigate their options with confidence and ease. There is no shortage of pain points for consumers when switching phones and wireless plans so Navi plans to roll out additional services in 2022 and beyond to help put consumers in control. For more information and to use Navi's services, please visit http://www.yournavi.com.

Media Contact

GR0 Agency, GR0, (310) 439-1887, press@gr0.com

SOURCE Navi