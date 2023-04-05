Protein A Resin Market worth $2.1 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The protein A resin industry is projected to grow steadily in the near future. This is primarily due to the increasing demand for protein A resins in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Additionally, the growing trend of personalized medicine and the need for more efficient and cost-effective production of biopharmaceuticals are expected to drive the growth of the industry. Furthermore, the development of new technologies for protein A resin production is expected to further fuel its growth. As the industry continues to grow, manufacturers are likely to invest more in research and development to develop newer and more efficient production processes. In addition, the increasing demand for more efficient and cost-effective production of biopharmaceuticals is expected to drive the growth of the industry.

Protein A Resin Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.2 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $2.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors such as increasing research activities, expanding therapeutic applications of monoclonal antibodies, private along with public fundings, spending on pharmaceutical R&D, growing food safety concerns, and stringent regulatory control in healthcare are expected to propel the growth of this market. However, the high cost of the resin is expected to restrain the market growth.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=19196962

Browse in-depth TOC on "Protein A Resin Market"

78 - Tables

35 - Figures

147 - Pages

Protein A Resin Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $1.2 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $2.1 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% Market Size Available for 2020–2028 Forecast Period 2022–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Type, Application, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increasing number of CMOs and CROs Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for therapeutic antibodies

Agarose based protein A resin segment to register significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2022-2028

Based on the product type, the protein A resin is segmented into agarose-based protein A resin, glass/silica-based protein A resin and organic based protein A resin. Agarose based protein A resin segment to register significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2022-2028. It is attributed to the proteins' high binding selectivity for ligand attachment when compared to other matrices. The agarose-based protein A resins also exhibit greater durability, increased mechanical strength, and a high capacity for metal dopant absorption at the proper pH. This is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

Recombinant protein A resin segment accounted for the largest share of the Protein A resin in 2022-2028

Based on type, the Protein A resin is segmented into drug discovery, diagnostics, genomics solutions, proteomics solutions, microbiology, other applications. The drug discovery application segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of the Protein A resin market during the forecast period. This segment held a share of 75.0% in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to its high binding capabilities. Alkaline solutions' solubility and sensitivity are improved with its application. Agarose is combined with the recombinant protein A resins ligand to offer immunoglobulin a high binding capability during immunoglobulin fragmentation. It has a more focused ability to bind.

Antibody purification segment accounted for the largest share of the Protein A resin in 2022-2028

Based on application, the Protein A resin is segmented into antibody purification and immunoprecipitation. The antibody purification application segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of the Protein A resin market during the forecast period. This segment held a share of 82.0% in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and cure of disease has increased as a result of the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies' segment to register for the highest growth rate of the Protein A resin in 2022-2028

The major end users in the protein A resin market are pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, academic research institutes and other end user. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The significant portion of this market is accounted for by the growing use of continuous manufacturing methods along with the increasing utilisation of protein A resins in drug discovery, mAbs, vaccination, and medicines production processes in the biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry. the increasing R&D activities in the area of drug development and the focus on extending pharma-biotech product pipelines.

Europe to register a significant growth in the market during the forecast period

In 2022, Europe is expected to register a significant growth in the market during the forecast period. Europe comprises the Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, ROE. Factors such as the flourishing biotechnology industry and favourable healthcare and R&D scenarios are driving the growth of the Europe protein A resin market.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=19196962

Protein A Resin Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increased R&D investments in pharmaceutical industries Growing demand for process automation for food safety Standardization of workflows Stringent regulatory control in the healthcare industry

Restraints:

Slow adoption of automation among small and medium-sized laboratories Long gestation period for workflow implementation

Opportunities:

Improving healthcare infrastructure across emerging countries Growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries Integration of AI and analytical tools in laboratory workflows

Challenges:

Limited feasibility with technology integration in analytical labs

Key Market Players:

As of 2022, prominent players in the Protein A resin are Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGAa (Germany) and Repligen Corporation (US) among others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=19196962

Recent Developments:

In September 2022 , As part of its charitable efforts through the Agilent Foundation, Agilent Technologies partnered with Delaware State University (DSU) to boost the number of minority students who choose STEM careers.

, As part of its charitable efforts through the Agilent Foundation, Agilent Technologies partnered with (DSU) to boost the number of minority students who choose STEM careers. In October 2021 , Tosoh Biosciences LLC completed the acquisition of Semba Biosciences, a privately held leading innovator in the field of multi-column chromatography (MCC) instrumentation and technology for the downstream purification of biologics.

, Tosoh Biosciences LLC completed the acquisition of Semba Biosciences, a privately held leading innovator in the field of multi-column chromatography (MCC) instrumentation and technology for the downstream purification of biologics. In September 2021 , Repligen and Navigo completed their co-development of a novel affinity ligand that addresses aggregation issues associated with pH-sensitive antibodies and Fc-fusion proteins. This ligand, NGL-Impact HipH, is produced and supplied to Purolite for use in a platform usage resin product.

, Repligen and Navigo completed their co-development of a novel affinity ligand that addresses aggregation issues associated with pH-sensitive antibodies and Fc-fusion proteins. This ligand, NGL-Impact HipH, is produced and supplied to Purolite for use in a platform usage resin product. In May 2021 , The Life Sciences business of GE Healthcare was acquired by Danaher Corporation and rebranded as Cytiva.

Protein A Resin Market Advantages:

Protein A Resin is a cost-effective solution for purification of monoclonal antibodies, which makes it a popular choice for industries producing such antibodies.

Protein A Resin has a high binding capacity, which results in efficient purification and high yields of proteins.

It is easy to use and can be used in variety of formats, such as batch, column, and other chromatography methods.

Protein A Resin can be used for a variety of application, such as for purification of antibodies, purification of proteins, and for immunoaffinity purification.

It is available in various sizes, which is beneficial for customizing the required process.

Protein A Resin is a versatile material and can be used in a variety of applications.

It is highly stable and can be used for long-term storage.

It has low non-specific binding, which makes it suitable for purification of sensitive molecules.

It can be reused multiple times, making it cost-effective.

It is easy to scale-up and is compatible with automated systems.

Protein A Resin Market - Report Highlights:

The updated version of the report covers the historical market for Protein A resin Market for the year 2020, the base year market for 2021, the estimated market for 2023, and the forecast till 2028, along with CAGR from 2022 to 2028.

In this report, protein A resin are considered, along with tables and accessories, used for healthcare applications pharmaceutical industries. In this version of the report, two new segments are added— application—for a better and deeper understanding of the market.

The study consists of the average selling price (ASP) analysis for different products in the protein A resin market.

The research study comprises the patent analysis of technologies/solutions used in the protein A resin market.

The new market study consists of the trends/disruptions impacting customers' businesses.

The new market study consists of information on key conferences & events in 2020–2023.

The new market study consists of the region-wise regulatory landscape.

The new market study consists of Porter's Five Forces Analysis

The new market study provides details of the strategies of the top 15 players operating in the market.

The competitive landscape chapter has been updated with the market evaluation matrix. The competitive landscape also includes the market share analysis of major global players (as of 2021), updated competitive leadership mapping, and competitive situations and trends.

The new market study comprises 25 players. These companies have emerged as key market players in recent years due to their products and various strategic investments undertaken in the protein A resin market space.

Updated financial information/product portfolio of players: The new edition of the report provides updated financial information in the context of the protein A resin market from 2022 to January 2023 (depending on availability) for each listed company in graphical representation.

(depending on availability) for each listed company in graphical representation. Updated market developments of profiled players: The current report includes the market developments from January 2020 to January 2023

Related Reports:

Preparative Chromatography Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

High-performance Liquid Chromatography Market - Global Forecasts to 2025

Chromatography Reagents Market - Global Forecasts to 2025

Life Science Instrumentation Market - Global Forecasts to 2025

Chromatography Instruments Market - Global Forecasts to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/protein-a-resin-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/protein-a-resin.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets