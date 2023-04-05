BSR REIT to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 10, 2023

-- Annual General Meeting Scheduled for May 11th, 2023 --

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. and TORONTO, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") HOM HOM today announced that it will release its 2023 first quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 10th, 2023.

Dan Oberste, Chief Executive Officer, and Brandon Barger, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call for analysts and investors on Thursday, May 11th, 2023 at 12:00 pm (ET). To join the conference call without operator assistance, participants can register and enter their phone number at https://emportal.ink/3nCvn8e to receive an instant automated call back. Alternatively, they can dial 416-764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546 to reach a live operator who will join them into the call. In addition, the call will be webcast live at: https://app.webinar.net/Q5O6eLvMjWL.

A replay of the call will be available until Thursday, May 17th, 2023. To access the replay, dial 416-764-8677 or 888-390-0541 (Passcode: 085281#). A transcript of the call will be archived on the REIT's website.

The REIT's Annual General Meeting will be held in-person at 2:00pm ET on May 11th, 2023, in the offices of Goodmans LLP:

Bay Adelaide Centre - West Tower

333 Bay Street, Suite 3400

Toronto, ON

M5H 2S7

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

