April 5 - Secretary Griswold Joins Routt County Business Leaders for Roundtable Discussion

Denver, April 5, 2023 - Yesterday, Secretary of State Jena Griswold joined business leaders Routt County to discuss how the Secretary of State’s Office can continue to support Colorado businesses. During the discussion, Secretary Griswold discussed the Deceptive Solicitations Act that has passed through the legislature as well as other efforts of the Department aimed at making Colorado the best state in the nation to run a business.

“As Secretary of State, I am focused on cutting red tape to ensure Colorado remains a great place for businesses,” said Secretary Griswold.

"We were thrilled to host Secretary of State Jena Griswold for this important roundtable discussion. The Steamboat Springs Chamber is dedicated to supporting our members and advocating for pro-business policies that will help our community thrive,” said Sarah Leonard, Chief Executive Officer of the Steamboat Springs Chamber. “Secretary Griswold shares our commitment to the success of small business, and we look forward to working together to advance this important goal."

The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office has long been a valuable resource for businesses throughout the state by offering service and support at a level not seen in other states. From easy, affordable filing to ongoing technological advances designed to enhance efficiency and convenience, the system the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office utilizes is among the best in the country.

A summary of services offered by the Secretary of State’s Office for businesses can be found at this PDF. To learn more about the services the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office makes available to businesses, please visit the Business homepage at ColoradoSOS.gov.