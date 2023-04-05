Millet Snacks Market Size to Reach Around $3.7 billion by 2031 CAGR of 4.9% Says Allied Market Research

The demand for a range of snacking options has increased as a result of rising health concerns around the world, changing lifestyles and altered eating habits.

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Millet Snacks Market was valued at $2.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031. An increase in the use of millet seeds in snacks is fueling the growth of the global millet snacks market. The bland-tasting millet seeds are a healthy food grain with a long list of health advantages. Engaged stakeholders are attempting to include millet seeds in various sorts of snacks that will make it simpler for customers to eat millet in an effort to increase the popularity of millet consumption.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global millet snacks market based on type, age group, distribution channel, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Key Players Are:

The major players analyzed in the global millet snacks industry are Milletsnacks.com, Healthy Master, orgtree, Moon Food, Urban Millets Pvt Ltd, Nativefoodtore, HiYou, Cicer Food Products and Slurrp Farm.

Regional Analysis:

According to the millet snacks market opportunities, region wise, Asia-Pacific held the major millet snacks market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2031. India contributes to nearly 20% of the global export value of millet and thus is a key player in terms of its ability to provide for global demand. China has shown a gradual increase in the yields of millet. Millets, which are minor grain crops, have drawn special interest in China because both foxtail millet and broomcorn millet were domesticated there and later became the country's main traditional grain crops.

As per the distribution channel, the online segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR growth rate during the forecast period, attributed to the availability of food products in online stores and other benefits such as doorstep delivery, convenient shopping facilities, and hassle-free payment gateway. Furthermore, most of the companies are opening their online stores and providing their products at discounted rates and other promotional coupons to sell their products which further boost the growth of the millet snacks market through the online segment during the forecast period.

Nevertheless, the surge in the adoption of millets as a power food source is another significant factor creating opportunities in the millet snacks market. Power food provides quick energy and nutrients to the body either via a meal or in the form of a nutrition supplement. Millets contain high protein content that helps provide energy to the body. Breakfast cereals made from millet seeds can help provide enough energy for the whole day. This utilization of millet seeds as power food is anticipated to offer potential opportunities for the expansion of the millet snacks market.

