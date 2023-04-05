Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market to be Worth $150.9 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market by Service (Testing Services, Inspection Services, Certification Services), Sector (Agriculture and Food, Retail, Automotive, Construction) - Global Forecast to 2030

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market by Service (Testing Services, Inspection Services, Certification Services), Sector (Agriculture and Food, Retail, Automotive, Construction) - Global Forecast to 2030,’ the testing, inspection, and certification market is projected to reach $150.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030.

Testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) services help companies operating across various industrial verticals improve their productivity, efficiency, and process within departments. Such services help organizations meet globally recognized standards, regulations, and policies set by governments to improve the product's quality.

Earlier, TIC services' performance was strictly confined to internal operations and was conducted within a particular department. However, factors such as consistently growing competition, pressure to concentrate on core operations, and efforts to reduce overhead expenses encourage companies to opt for third-party TIC services. This significantly encourages the market growth of outsourced testing, inspection, and certification services. Besides, TIC services also help companies build brand recognition among consumers, thus boosting sales and earning better profits.

Meticulous Research® has segmented this market based on service, sector, and geography for efficient analysis. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on service, in 2023, the testing services segment is expected to account for the largest share of the testing, inspection, and certification market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the strong recommendations from regulatory authorities to ensure safety and the growing emphasis from companies to improve product quality. However, the certification services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on sector, in 2023, the agriculture and food segment is expected to account for the largest share of the testing, inspection, and certification market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing demand for organic and processed food and the need to ensure quality and improve the productivity of food products. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on geography, in 2023, Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the global testing, inspection, and certification market. The growth of this market is driven by the dynamic mandatory certification and government compliance and the presence of several industrial control and smart equipment manufacturers in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This market is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period due to the strict regulatory standards imposed by governments, growing consumer awareness towards quality and environmental safety, and the rise in the illicit trade of forged & pirated goods.

The key players operating in the testing, inspection, and certification market are SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas S.A. (France), Intertek Group Plc. (U.K.), TÜV SÜD (Germany), Dekra SE (Germany), TÜV Rheinland Ag Group (Germany), APPLUS+ (Spain), Eurofins Scientific SE (U.S.), British Standards Institution (BSI) (U.K.), TÜV Lloyd’s Register Group Limited (U.K.), Mistras Group, Inc. (U.S.), DNV GL (Norway), Element Materials Technology Ltd. (U.K.), ALS Ltd. (Australia), and UL LLC (U.S.).

Scope of the Report:

Testing, Inspection, And Certification Market Assessment, by Service

Testing Services

Inspection Services

Certification Services

Testing, Inspection, And Certification Market Assessment, by Sector

Agriculture and Food

Retail

Construction

Machinery & Equipment

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Automotive

Mining

Transportation

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Marine

Government

BFSI

Other Sectors

Testing, Inspection, And Certification Market Assessment, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa UAE Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



