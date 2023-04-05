American International College Offers Two Online Mental Health Counseling Degree Programs

/EIN News/ -- Springfield, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Springfield, Massachusetts -

American International College (AIC) brings to market two postsecondary degrees in mental health counseling, distinctively designed for the working professional.

Studies show that U.S. adults are among the most likely to seek mental health treatment when experiencing distress, compared to 11 other high-income countries. Unfortunately, Americans are also among the most likely to report difficulty accessing mental health care. There is an urgent demand for affordable help in this country. Yet, the ratio of individuals needing mental health care to providers is a disheartening 350:1. The good news is that access to care can be improved by adding more mental health care workers.

AIC’s Answer to the Mental Health Care Worker Shortage

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 22% growth in mental health counseling jobs through 2031, making it one of the fastest-growing professions in the U.S. AIC’s two online graduate counseling programs offer part-time and full-time enrollment. With 100% online coursework and no campus residencies to attend, these programs are ideal for working professionals who want to earn a degree and maintain their current lifestyle. Both degree programs have three intakes per year. Students from all states except California, Colorado, and New York can apply to either program.

A large part of the program requires practicum hours at designated field sites in students’ communities. AIC provides integrated field placement services, saving students time to focus on their education, not the logistics of securing a site and preceptor.

“AIC provides the same quality education and superior service for our students regardless of whether they attend on campus or online,” asserts President Hubert Benitez, DDS, Ph.D., American International College.

Online MA in Clinical Mental Health Counseling

Those with a bachelor’s in any field can leverage their undergraduate degree to earn an Online Masters in Clinical Mental Health Counseling (CMHC) and start a new and rewarding career to help offset the shortage of mental health workers. The program is based on an integrated curriculum that trains students as capable counselors who are well-versed in theory, research, and clinical skills.

This program requires 60 credits of online coursework and 700 practicum hours. It can be completed part-time in a little more than three years or full-time in two years. Students gain experience addressing mental health issues, human dynamics, and social justice for various individuals and groups.

Online EdD in Mental Health Counseling

Those with a master’s degree in psychology or a closely related field can reach the highest level of education and earn an online EdD in Mental Health Counseling (MHC). This program helps students develop their understanding of modern counseling and psychotherapeutic interventions, strategies, clinical skills, remediation, and consultation. The EdD in MHC equips students with hard skills in assessment, diagnosis, and treatment planning and soft skills in personal and interpersonal competencies.

With an online doctorate in counseling, students become accomplished mental health providers and qualify for faculty roles in academia where they can educate the next generation of mental health counselors. Through research, they can also contribute to the body of knowledge in the field. This program requires 66 credits of online coursework and 700 practicum hours. It can be completed part-time in three and a half years or full-time in a little more than two years.

About the College

American International College is a trusted and recognized institution with a long-standing history of making quality education accessible to people from diverse backgrounds. It was founded in 1885 to provide an educational pathway for immigrants coming to the U.S. through New York to earn a college degree and achieve the American dream. Today, AIC is a private liberal arts college in Springfield, Massachusetts, proud of its A+ in Diversity from Niche.

AIC is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education. The MA in Clinical Mental Health Counseling and the EdD in Mental Health Counseling curriculum is aligned with the Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Program to prepare students for licensure in most states. (Students are responsible for ensuring they meet all state licensing requirements.)

For more information about the online graduate counseling programs at American International College, visit https://online.aic.edu.

