Basal Cell Carcinoma Market to Grow at a Substantial Growth Rate | MEDIVIR, Biofrontera Bioscience, Mediwound, AiViva's, Sirnaomics, Pellepharm, Senhwa Biosciences, Inc., Palvella Therapeutics, Inc., and Others Expected to Propel Market

The basal cell carcinoma market is anticipated to show immense growth in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, rising awareness of the diseases, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and the expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period of 2023–2032.

DelveInsight’s Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, basal cell carcinoma emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the basal cell carcinoma market is expected to grow positively owing to several underline factors during the study period (2019–2032).

As per American Society of Dermatology Association (2022) estimates that nonmelanoma skin cancer (NMSC), including basal cell carcinoma (BCC) and squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), affects more than 3 million Americans a year.

Americans a year. Leading basal cell carcinoma companies such as Medivir, Sirnaomics, AiViva BioPharma, Inc., Ascend Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, Lytix Biopharma, Senhwa Biosciences, Inc., Palvella Therapeutics, Inc., Genzada Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., Philogen S.p.A., Incyte Corporation, and others are developing novel basal cell carcinoma drugs that can be available in the basal cell carcinoma market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel basal cell carcinoma drugs that can be available in the basal cell carcinoma market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for basal cell carcinoma treatment include Remetinostat, STP705, AIV001, ASN-002, Ruxotemitide, CX-4945, PTX-022, GZ17-6.02, L19IL2/L19TNF, INCB099318 , and others.

and others. Several basal cell carcinoma therapies are awaiting approval, while some therapies are in the advanced stages of development.

Basal Cell Carcinoma Overview

Basal cell carcinoma (BCC) is the most common type of skin cancer and the most common type of cancer overall. Basal cell carcinoma develops on sun-damaged skin and rarely on mucous membranes, palms, and soles. Basal cell carcinoma is typically a slow-growing tumor with few metastases. Although basal cell carcinoma is rarely fatal, it can be extremely destructive and disfigure local tissues if treatment is insufficient or delayed. There are over 26 different subtypes of BCC, but the most common and distinct clinicopathologic types are: nodular, micronodular, superficial, morpheaform, infiltrative, and fibro epithelial.

A skin biopsy is required for clinical confirmation of basal cell carcinoma. A shave, punch, or excisional biopsy are all options, with care taken to include some dermis in the specimen to differentiate between superficial and other invasive histologic subtypes of basal cell carcinoma. Dermoscopy can help experienced clinicians diagnose non-pigmented and pigmented Basal cell carcinomas. Adnexal tumors with follicular, sweat gland, or sebaceous differentiation, as well as certain types of squamous cell carcinoma, are in the differential basal cell carcinoma diagnosis.





Basal Cell Carcinoma Epidemiology Segmentation

According to the American Cancer Society (ACS) (2022), reports skin cancer as being the most common cancer in the United States, with basal cell carcinoma (BCC) constituting the majority of cases. The ACS cites an estimate that about 5.4 million basal and squamous cell skin cancers are diagnosed yearly in about 3.3 million persons in the US, with about 80% of those being BCCs.

The basal cell carcinoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent cases of Skin Caner

Total Non-melanoma Prevalent cases

Subtpye-Specific Prevalent cases of Basal Cell Carcinoma

Basal Cell Carcinoma Prevalent Cases

Stage-Specific Prevalent cases of Basal Cell Carcinoma

Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market

The choice of therapy is determined by the patient’s age and gender, location, size, and type of lesion. There is no single basal cell carcinoma treatment method that is best for all lesions or all patients. All patients with suspected basal cell carcinoma should have a biopsy to confirm the basal cell carcinoma diagnosis and determine the histologic subtype. Basal cell carcinoma is usually treated surgically, but some types of basal cell carcinoma can be treated medically or with radiation therapy. Mohs micrographic surgery (MMS), standard surgical excision, EDC, radiation, photodynamic therapy, cryosurgery, topical therapies, and systemic medications such as Vismodegib are among the various types of therapy.

Mohs micrographic surgery (MMS) has the highest long-term cure rate for Basal cell carcinoma of any treatment modality. Because of its high cure rate and tissue-sparing benefit, it is the gold standard for treating high-risk BCCs and recurrent BCCs. When compared to standard vertical sectioning, which only examines less than 1% of the outer peripheral and deep margins, the high cure rate is attributed to the examination of 100% of all tissue margins.

Key Basal Cell Carcinoma Therapies and Companies

Remetinostat: Medivir

STP705: Sirnaomics

AIV001: AiViva BioPharma, Inc.

ASN-002: Ascend Biopharmaceuticals Ltd

Ruxotemitide: Lytix Biopharma

CX-4945: Senhwa Biosciences, Inc.

PTX-022: Palvella Therapeutics, Inc.

GZ17-6.02: Genzada Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.

L19IL2/L19TNF: Philogen S.p.A.

INCB099318: Incyte Corporation

Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the basal cell carcinoma market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the advancement in the diagnostic methodologies, raising awareness of the diseases, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and advancements in research and development undertaking. Basal cell carcinoma (BCC) is the most common type of skin cancer and the most common type of cancer overall. The choice of therapy is determined by the patient’s age and gender, location, size, and type of lesion. There is no single treatment method that is best for all lesions or all patients. Basal cell carcinoma is usually treated surgically, but some types of BCC can be treated medically or with radiation therapy.

Moreover, several key players are involved in developing therapies for basal cell carcinoma treatment. Many potential therapies are being investigated to treat basal cell carcinoma, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the basal cell carcinoma market during the forecast period. The anticipated introduction of new therapies with improved efficacy, increased awareness initiatives, and further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the 7MM basal cell carcinoma market.

However, the basal cell carcinoma market growth may be hampered by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the basal cell carcinoma market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Base Year 2019 Key Basal Cell Carcinoma Companies Medivir, Sirnaomics, AiViva BioPharma, Inc., Ascend Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, Lytix Biopharma, Senhwa Biosciences, Inc., Palvella Therapeutics, Inc., Genzada Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., Philogen S.p.A., Incyte Corporation, and others Key Basal Cell Carcinoma Therapies Remetinostat, STP705, AIV001, ASN-002, Ruxotemitide, CX-4945, PTX-022, GZ17-6.02, L19IL2/L19TNF, INCB099318, and others

Scope of the Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Basal Cell Carcinoma current marketed and emerging therapies

Basal Cell Carcinoma current marketed and emerging therapies Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Basal Cell Carcinoma drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Basal Cell Carcinoma drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Access and Reimbursement

1. Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Key Insights 2. Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Report Introduction 3. Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Overview at a Glance 4. Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment and Management 7. Basal Cell Carcinoma Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Basal Cell Carcinoma Marketed Drugs 10. Basal Cell Carcinoma Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Analysis 12. Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Drivers 16. Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

