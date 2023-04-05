Submit Release
More than 3.5 million Arizonans now have AZ MVD Now accounts

PHOENIX – More than 3.5 million Arizonans have discovered the safest, fastest and most convenient way to complete services with the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division.

Since launching in April 2020, 3,563,000 Arizonans have activated free AZMVDNow.gov accounts, giving them access to the primary online portal for MVD customers. 

The AZ MVD Now portal offers more web-based services than ever before, with more levels of security and options to get you out of the line and safely on the road.

Here are some of the things you can do with your AZ MVD Now account:

  • View information related to your vehicle, including title status, registration status and MVD service history.
  • Complete more than 30 services such as registration renewals, ordering a duplicate license, change of address, updating insurance, title transfers and sold notices.
  • Schedule an in-office appointment for the time that is more convenient in your day. 

Every Arizonan with a credential – a driver license or identification card – or a vehicle registered in Arizona has an AZ MVD Now account. To activate the account, please visit AZMVDNow.gov and follow the prompts. AZ MVD Now accounts are free and protected by several security protocols that are explained on the site and in an accompanying “how to” video.

