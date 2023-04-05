Fiyavalhu Resort Maldives Announces Special Eid Package for Locals & Work Permit Holders

Fiyavalhu Resort Maldives announced their special Eid package for locals and work permit holders in the Maldives. This special offer is designed to provide an unforgettable Eid celebration experience for guests while enjoying the luxury and natural beauty of the resort.

The Eid package includes a range of exclusive benefits, including a complimentary high tea during the guest’s stay, complimentary Eid celebration with Boduberu on 22nd April 2023, one free sunset cruise per person per stay, a 20% discount on any massage treatment during the guest stay, a 10% discount on selected motorized watersports, complimentary Indigenous Maldivian cuisines, and one free kids cooking class.

“We are thrilled to offer our guests this special package during the Eid holiday,” said the General Manager of Fiyavalhu Resort Maldives. “We have carefully curated the package to provide an exceptional experience, with unique activities and amenities that cater to the needs and preferences of our local and expat guests.”

Guests who book the Eid package will be able to enjoy a wide range of amenities and activities that are exclusive to Fiyavalhu Resort Maldives. The resort features luxurious villas with private pools, a pristine beachfront, a high-quality spa, and a range of dining options that showcase the best of Maldivian and international cuisine. Fiyavalhu Resort Maldives is a luxury resort located in the North Male Atoll of the Maldives. The resort is known for its exceptional service, luxurious amenities, and stunning natural beauty. To take advantage of the special Eid package, guests can book directly through the resort’s website or contact the reservations team at reservations@fiyavalhu.com. Bookings are valid until 30th April 2023.