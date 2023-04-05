Volunteers Needed for April 15 Cleanup at Concord Pond in Seaford

Earth Day Event Hosted by DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship

As part of the month-long celebration in April of Earth Day 2023, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and partners are seeking volunteers to clean up the area around Concord Pond in Seaford from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 15. DNREC’s Division of Watershed Stewardship, in partnership with the Delaware Nature Society, Reclaim Our River – Nanticoke Series and the Nanticoke Watershed Alliance, will host the cleanup.

Registration is now open for volunteers. More information about the cleanup – which will begin from the Concord Pond parking area located near the intersection of Concord Pond Road (Road 516) and Henry Drive in Seaford – can be found on the DNREC website.

Volunteers will remove trash from the area and also will get guidance on how to identify and remove invasive plant species from around the pond. Gloves, trash bags and some trash grabbers will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own gloves and trash removal tools if they have them.

Media Contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov; Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov

