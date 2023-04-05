Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Model Homes in Wildflower Ranch Community in North Fort Worth

Toll Brothers at Wildflower Ranch offers outstanding home designs and amenities

/EIN News/ -- FORT WORTH, Texas, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers , Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated grand opening of its model homes at Toll Brothers at Wildflower Ranch, a new neighborhood of luxury, single-family homes in Fort Worth, Texas. The two professionally decorated model homes, featuring the Delonte High Plains and Pampa Farmhouse home designs, are now open daily for tours. Home buyers are also invited to attend the Grand Opening event on Saturday, April 22 from 1 pm to 4 pm at 853 Ranchland Road in Fort Worth.



Toll Brothers at Wildflower Ranch offers two new home collections, Elite Collection and Select Collection, providing home buyers with a choice of sixteen home designs on 50- to 60-foot home sites. The one- and two-story single-family home designs feature 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 4.5 baths, and 1,900 to over 3,400+ square feet of living space. Priced from the upper $400,000s, the homes include open floor plans with first-floor primary bedroom suites, home offices, and 2- or 3-car garages.





Residents of Toll Brothers at Wildflower Ranch will be within walking distance to the Lazy River Amenity Center. Exclusive onsite community amenities include a lazy river, over four miles of trails, playgrounds, sport practice fields, pavilion and event area, fields of wildflowers, and more. In addition, residents will enjoy living close to shopping, dining, and entertainment, as well as major commuter routes such as Interstate 35W and Highway 114.

“We are excited to open our stunning new model homes at Toll Brothers at Wildflower Ranch, showcasing the luxury home designs, flexible floor plans, and designer finishes that home buyers will enjoy at this outstanding community,” said Jay Saunders, Division President of Toll Brothers in Dallas-Fort Worth. “Toll Brothers at Wildflower Ranch offers the best of both worlds, with its small-town charm nestled within fields of wildflowers as well as convenience to major urban centers. Combined with the extraordinary onsite amenities, this exceptional community is the perfect place to call home.”

For more information and to schedule an appointment to view the model homes at Toll Brothers at Wildflower Ranch, call 855-289-8656, or visit TollBrothers.com/Dallas.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

