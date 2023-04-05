Carper Applauds EPA’s Proposed Rule to Update Mercury and Air Toxic Standards

There were 2,216 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,361 in the last 365 days.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, today released the following statement on the proposed rule by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to strengthen the Mercury and Air Toxic Standards (MATS) for power plants. The rule would cut emissions of mercury, nickel, arsenic and other dangerous heavy metals by requiring all covered power plants to use available, cost-effective control technology that most have already installed.
“The Mercury and Air Toxics Standards continue to be a remarkable, cost-effective success in reducing mercury and other toxic air pollution. Thanks to MATS, children and families are breathing cleaner air and there is less pollution in our nation’s waters,” said Senator Carper. “EPA’s proposed rule would build on the progress made to better protect communities. This science-based rule will ensure that power plants use modern pollution control technology, which will help save lives and support a healthy economy.”
CARPER’S LONG FIGHT TO CURB MERCURY:
From 1983 to 1993, Senator Carper served as Delaware’s only Member of Congress in the U.S. House of Representatives. There, he worked alongside the late John Dingell, then-chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, to pass the Clean Air Act Amendments of 1990. The 1990 law was a bipartisan piece of legislation that garnered support from 400 House Members and 89 Senators.
After the Clean Air Act Amendments of 1990 became law, Senator Carper partnered with then-Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) to develop legislation in 2010 that would have required utilities to eventually reduce mercury emissions by 90 percent. When the Obama administration finalized the MATS rule in 2012, the rule required utilities to meet a 90 percent reduction in mercury emissions. MATS also required a 50 percent reduction in other air toxics emissions.
During the Trump administration, as the senior-most Democrat on the EPW Committee, Carper fought tirelessly to defend the MATS rule:
More recently, Chairman Carper has worked with the Biden administration to bolster MATS:
Carper is also the long-time author of bipartisan legislation with Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine), the Comprehensive National Mercury Monitoring Act, to establish a national mercury monitoring network.
###