Mobile Crushers and Screeners Market to Hit US$ 3.65 Billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 4.71% by IMARC Group

mobile crushers and screeners market size reached US$ 2.75 Billion in 2021. By 2027, It will reach US$ 3.65 Billion, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.71% during 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, NEW YORK, USA, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Mobile Crushers and Screeners Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027″, The global mobile crushers and screeners market size reached a value of US$ 2.75 Billion by 2027. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.65 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.71% during 2022-2027.

Mobile crushers and screeners refer to machines designed to perform mining operations, produce aggregates, process minerals, and recycle construction waste. Moreover, mobile crushers are used to dismantle stones in desired small sizes, whereas screeners are track-mounted devices utilized for displaying materials at production sites. They aid in manually separating the different aggregates, minimizing the requirement of on-location material handling, eliminating truck haulage, and improving manufacturing capacity. In addition, mobile crushers and screeners are cost-effective, durable, and easy to install and use. As a result, they find extensive applications in stone quarrying and agriculture sectors across the globe.

Mobile Crushers and Screeners Market Trends

The increasing number of mining and construction activities across numerous countries is among the key elements stimulating the mobile crushers and screeners market. Moreover, the rising investments in several infrastructural projects to develop dams, railway ballast, and airways are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the growing urbanization levels and the escalating demand for effective and low-maintenance screening and crushing solutions at production sites are positively influencing the global market.

Furthermore, the increasing environmental concerns have prompted government bodies of various countries to promote the uptake of the equipment to perform on-site recycling of demolished concrete structures, which is also propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the rising product automation to assist in minimizing human resource usage, reducing labor expense and one-time investment, and offering a longer operational life is further fueling the global market. Additionally, the inflating functioning costs of mining activities, lack of workforce, and strategic collaborations amongst key players to engineer these designed machines with enhanced efficacy are anticipated to fuel the mobile crushers and screeners market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the mobile crushers and screeners market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Anaconda Equipment Ltd, Astec Industries Inc., IROCK Crushers, Kleemann GmbH (Deere & Company), Komatsu Limited, McCloskey International Ltd (Metso Outotec Oyj), Rubble Master HMH GmbH, Sandvik AB, SBM Mineral Processing GmbH, Terex Corporation and ThyssenKrupp AG.

The report has segmented the mobile crushers and screeners market on the based on product type, sales channel and end user.

Breakup by Product Type:

Mobile Crusher

Jaw Crushers

Impact Crushers

Cone Crushers

Others

Mobile Screeners

Gyratory

Vibrating

Breakup by Equipment Usages:

New

Used

Breakup by End User:

Stone Quarry

Construction

Mining

Material Recycling

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America:(United States, Canada

Asia-Pacific:(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia,Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia,Others)

Latin America;(Brazil,Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

