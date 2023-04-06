There were 1,986 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,625 in the last 365 days.
YuMOVE, Joint Supplements for Dogs, Offers 5 Tips to Get Dogs Active and Fit for Canine Fitness Month
YuMOVE
April 06, 2023, 11:45 GMT
Canine Fitness Month is the perfect time to commit to year-round pet fitness.
Join the #YuMOVEMENT to get out and get moving with one's dog.
April is Canine Fitness Month, the time of the year when pet owners and their dogs can get out and start building helpful fitness habits throughout 2023.
ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- April is Canine Fitness Month, the time of the year when pet owners and their dogs can get out and start building helpful fitness habits to carry them throughout 2023. YuMOVE, a high-quality joint supplement for dogs and the American Kennel Club’s official dog joint supplement, offers these five fitness tips to celebrate the month.
• Commit to year-round pet fitness. The winter months hibernating inside may have been fun, but it often comes with weight gain for humans and their pets. Canine Fitness Month is the perfect time to get out and get moving with one’s dog, and instill ongoing, helpful fitness habits to a dog’s routine.
• Create a pet fitness plan. With a renewed sense of fitness, develop a dog exercise plan. Consider the pet’s age, their mobility, what kind of exercise is best and how long the pet can exercise. Take one’s dog on consistent walks several times a day. Need help? Talk with a vet.
• Add emotional support. Improve the dog’s mood and avoid potential behavior issues: stick to a regular routine; provide toys and opportunities for directed chewing or play time; spend time interacting and playing with one’s dog as they are social creatures.
• Check the dog’s mobility. It’s important to check a dog’s mobility, so look for visible signs of stiffness in the morning or after resting; slowing down on walks; reluctance to get out of bed, go up or down the stairs; lethargy; grumpiness during or after walks, or even when being petted.
• Provide a high-quality dog hip and joint supplement, like YuMOVE. This will help give extra support for a dog’s hips and joints and help maintain or support their mobility.
This month, pet owners can join the #YuMOVEMENT and find helpful fitness tips on YuMOVE’s social channels. YuMOVE encourages pet owners to share their dog’s fitness photos on Instagram with the hashtag #YuMOVEMENT to help spread awareness of the importance of canine fitness.
YuMOVE, the UK’s #1 veterinary hip and joint supplement brand1, already supports two million+ dogs a year globally2. For years, YuMOVE has been providing a high-quality dog hip and joint supplement that’s scientifically proven to work in just six weeks.3 There’s also a 60-Day Money-Back Guarantee4, if not satisfied.
See for yourself. YuMOVE is offering 30% off any YuMOVE hip and joint supplement for dogs using the code “YuMOVEMENT” for a one-time purchase.
Footnotes
1Kynetec VetTrak August 2022. Sales of YuMOVE branded products through UK veterinary wholesalers.
2YuMOVE brand tracking study 2022.
3In vivo, double-blind, placebo-controlled, objectively measured canine clinical study by the Royal Veterinary College, UK (excluding YuMOVE Joint Care for Young Dogs.)
4For full terms/conditions see yumove.com/guarantee.
