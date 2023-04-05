Centre for Hospitality Studies & Research to Host “Reimagining Main Street" Seminar in Hinton

Taking place on May 15th, the seminar will introduce participants to how they can improve and reimagine their main street through a visitor economy lens.
HINTON, AB, CANADA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Centre for Hospitality Studies and Research (CHSR), a new private postsecondary institute located in Hinton that specializes in education and research in tourism and hospitality, is hosting its inaugural educational seminar on May 15th, “Reimagining Main Street Through a Visitor Economy Lens.” The seminar is designed to introduce participants to how they can improve and reimagine their main street and provide insight into what can be considered for planning, designing and incorporating the visitor economy. The highly interactive seminar will provide a range of experiences including a site visit, group work, and the opportunity to develop a draft main street strategy.
Topics considered in the seminar include understanding the visitor economy, mapping main street, leveraging visitor data, marketing, developing partnerships, creating experiences, main street storytelling, and planning for after hours. The seminar will be of interest to business owners, economic development officers, tourism organizations, municipal politicians and citizens who are concerned about the future of their community.
“We’re excited to offer this first seminar to show attendees how they can reimagine their main streets in innovative ways that meet the needs of both the community and the tourist population,” said Amir Hassan, CEO of CHSR. “A municipality’s main street often serves as the face of the community to potential stakeholders, visitors, and investors. With so many important insights and decisions stemming from the state of a main street, it’s essential for all parties to incorporate it into their planning to ensure the area delivers maximum value for everyone.”
Every community has a main street whether it is seen as the downtown or the heart of that community. Many main streets were encountering challenges filling vacant spaces and providing the required level of services prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has only served to magnify existing issues.
The visitor economy, which encompasses hotels, restaurants, and a significant number of retail services, provides an opportunity for main streets to reimagine themselves. Every community is in the tourism business, and the same is true for main streets. Through the seminar, CHSR will reinforce the notion that visitors can come from the next community over or from international destinations. A well-managed and designed main street does not only meet the needs of the local community, but also provides much-needed income and support for local businesses as well as other aspects of community life.
Reimagining Main Street Through a Visitor Economy Lens takes place on May 15th, from 9:30 am – 3:30 pm at 247 Pembina Avenue Hinton, AB T7V 2B3. Tickets are $50, including coffee breaks, a catered lunch, and work materials, and can be purchased here. This seminar is the first in a series of upcoming seminars, each of which will examine selected topics in more detail.
Established in Hinton, Alberta, the Centre for Hospitality Studies and Research is a pioneering institute dedicated to providing top-notch education and research in hospitality and tourism, aimed at grooming the next generation of industry professionals. The Center’s mission is underpinned by a strong commitment to upholding the highest standards of excellence, innovation, and sustainability in its teachings, thereby shaping an economically resilient and thriving local tourism industry.
Through a blend of classroom learning, work placements, and internships, the students of CHSR are given ample opportunity to apply their acquired knowledge in practice and develop a comprehensive skill set that prepares them for a successful career in the sector.
