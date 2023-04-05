When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Karma Spices and Trading Company, LLC of Walled Lake, Michigan is recalling White Cheddar Cheese Popped Water Lily Seeds, because it may contain undeclared Milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled White Cheddar Cheese Popped Water Lily Seeds were sold at retail stores in Michigan stores and online at www.karmawellnesskitchen.com.

The recalled product is white cheddar cheese popped water lily seed snack. The product is identifiable by the tan colored 1.5oz. standup pouch bag and artwork includes these words on front “white cheddar cheese-Popped water lily seeds”. Please also refer to the best by/lot number sticker located on back of the package. Lot numbers included are: 051222, 082222, 111622, 021323. The product UPC is 6 17201 89258 9.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing Milk was distributed in packaging that did not list “Contains:Milk” as a common allergen.

Production of the product has been suspended until FDA and the company are certain that the problem has been corrected.

Consumers who have purchased Karma Spices and Trading Company’s White Cheddar Cheese Popped Water Lily Seeds are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-248-476-7682 Monday-Friday from 10:00am-4:00pm EST.