Changes are coming to the top real estate office in central Ohio
The Raines Group Launches Independent Brokerage Firm to Offer Enhanced Services to Clients
We can offer a more seamless and integrated real estate experience for each client's unique needs, which will be needed as Intel moves in and our job market continues to explode.”COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With the announcement of Intel’s move to Columbus, Ohio in 2022 – reports are showing nationally that central Ohio will continue to be a hot investment in the real estate game. An explosion of jobs continues to head to Columbus – and with that, the market has to figure out how to provide housing choices. Local media is predicting that the housing boom is not going away anytime soon.
Finding the right realtor during these times is critical. The Raines Group has been a top commanding firm in the central Ohio market for years. “When I started, I had no idea how much this community would grow and that it would consistently be on the fastest growing cities list every year, stated Sandy Raines, CEO of The Raines Group.
To stay ahead of the trends, The Raines Group is announcing the launch of its own independent brokerage firm. The move is part of the company's ongoing efforts to provide enhanced services and resources to its clients while maintaining a high level of quality and customer satisfaction.
By creating their own brokerage firm, The Raines Group can offer a more comprehensive range of services to meet the demand in a growth market. This includes access to a larger network of experienced agents, as well as more personalized support and guidance throughout the real estate process.
"Our clients have always been our top priority, and we are constantly looking for ways to improve our services and enhance their experience," said Sandy Raines, CEO of The Raines Group. "By creating our own brokerage firm, we can offer a more seamless and integrated real estate experience for each client's unique needs, which will be needed as Intel moves in and our job market continues to explode."
As part of the launch of its new brokerage firm, The Raines Group is also investing in new technology and resources to further enhance its services. This includes advanced marketing tools, online property search platforms and virtual home tours, among other innovations.
“We are confident that our new brokerage firm will allow us to offer a more seamless and efficient real estate experience that is tailored to each client's unique needs”, said Principal Broker, Stephanie Masterson.
"We are excited to take this next step in our mission to provide exceptional real estate services to our clients," said Sandy Raines. "We are confident that our new brokerage firm will allow us to offer a more seamless and efficient real estate experience that exceeds our client's expectations."
To learn more about The Raines Group's new brokerage firm and the services they offer, please visit www.TheRainesGroup.com
About The Raines Group:
The Raines Group is a leading provider of real estate services based in Central Ohio. With a team of experienced agents and innovative technology solutions, the company is dedicated to helping clients achieve their real estate goals with exceptional service and expertise. For more information, please visit www.TheRainesGroup.com.
