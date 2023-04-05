MOSAIC Returns to The Palm Beaches, Featuring Exclusive Discounts and All-New Open Studios Event During ‘Month of Shows, Art, Ideas & Culture’ in May

Visitors can enjoy special deals and discounts at cultural organizations, meet artists where they work during annual celebration sponsored by the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County

/EIN News/ -- LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is pleased to announce the upcoming return of its annual MOSAIC (“Month of Shows, Art, Ideas and Culture”) program, held during the month of May.

Now in its sixth year, the month-long celebration showcases The Palm Beaches’ arts and cultural institutions, many of which will provide exclusive offers of up to 50 percent off regular prices as part of MOSAIC. Featured organizations range from the family-friendly Cox Science Center and Aquarium to the beautiful Mounts Botanical Garden and world-class Boca Raton Museum of Art. Whether traveling for a weekend getaway or the Memorial Day holiday with family or friends, MOSAIC is the perfect time to experience all that Florida’s Cultural Capital® has to offer.

This year, MOSAIC will also include Palm Beach County Open Studios, a new initiative taking place on May 20 from noon to 5 p.m. During this free event, visitors will have the chance to visit Palm Beach County-based creative professionals where they work, witnessing the creative process with the opportunity to purchase art directly from the creator. Artists’ demonstrations will range from painting to glass blowing, photography, jewelry making, sculpture, printmaking and more.

Visitors and residents alike can take advantage of these offers, whether visiting museums, theaters, science centers, botanical gardens, and more. Below is a sampling of institutions that are participating in this year’s MOSAIC program. For exclusive early access to the full list of offers, as well as activities and events to enjoy during MOSAIC, visit mosaicpbc.com to sign up via email.

2023 MOSAIC Participating Organizations Include:

About the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida’s Cultural Capital®. Headquartered in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. building in Downtown Lake Worth Beach, the Council presents exhibitions and performances featuring professional artists who live or work in Palm Beach County. The building also serves as a VISIT FLORIDA-designated Florida Certified Tourism Information Center, a helpful resource for visitors. The Council’s complimentary Cultural Concierge program provides visitors with expert recommendations, complimentary tips, and enhanced access to local events, talent, and venues.

