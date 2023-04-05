New to The Street Signs WarpSpeed Taxi, Inc. to a Six-Month Media Contract

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's business TV show New to The Street, announces signing a six-month media contract with WarpSpeed Taxi, Inc. (OTC: WRPT) ("WarpSpeed") ("Company"). The agreement calls for New to The Street to produce, direct, air, and distribute media content on television and digital outlets.



New to The Street will feature WarpSpeed Taxi, Inc. on its syndicated television platforms, Newsmax TV and the FOX Business Network, and as a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV.

New to the Street's TV Host Jane King will interview key corporate representatives. And New to The Street viewers and social media followers can expect informative updates about WarpSpeed's all-in-one ride share and delivery app.

Filmed discussions will occur at New to The Street's Nasdaq MarketSite on-site studio or through recorded off-site video calls. All broadcasted shows will stream on the New to The Street website, www.newtothestreet.com. On a schedule, show previews and commercial ads will air on selected New to The Street syndicated and sponsored TV platforms.

The New to The Street's social media team and television network partners will re-share media content, creating a platform to increase awareness about WRPT's corporate progress and developments.

Daniel Okelo, CEO of WarpSpeed Taxi, Inc., states, "I'm excited for the opportunity to present WarpSpeed's business model, its all-in-one mobility app, to the New to The Street audiences. After successful development and beta testing, we can now expect to launch the app for ride-hauling, groceries, food, and courier deliveries. Once launched, the iOS and Android app will come with unique features, which we look forward to sharing with New to The Street viewers."

New to The Street expects each televised airing, social media posting, and other digital media to bring attention to WarpSpeed Taxi's unique all-in-one app that leverages smart door-to-door mobility platforms in the marketplace.

Vince Caruso, the Creator / Producer of New to The Street, states, "We expect fantastic TV interviews with WarpSpeed Taxi, Inc.'s management. Many use mobility transportation apps daily for work, school, restaurants, and grocery deliveries. End-users can now have an all-in-one app on devices and computers. We at New to The Street look forward to WRPT's upcoming interviews to further explain their success and ongoing innovations in the ride-share and delivery industries."

The New to The Street's broadcasted interviews about WarpSpeed Taxi, Inc. will air on its syndicated platforms, Newsmax TV, Fox Business Network, and Bloomberg TV, as a sponsored program; dates and times on upcoming airings "To be Announced."

About WarpSpeed Taxi, Inc. (OTC: WRPT):

WarpSpeed Taxi, Inc. (OTC: WRPT) has developed a ride-hailing and food delivery computer and mobile device application known as "WarpSpeedTaxi USA." The app provides consumers with convenient door-to-door transport that leverages smart mobility platforms to connect drivers with passengers and lets drivers use their vehicles - http://www.warpspeedtaxi.com.

About New to The Street:

New to the Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/.

