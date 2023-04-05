Media Advisory - Minister Vandal to address Manitoba Chambers of Commerce on federal budget investments

There were 2,218 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,341 in the last 365 days.
WINNIPEG, MB, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface-Saint Vital, will speak to Manitoba Chambers of Commerce members in Winnipeg to highlight federal budget investments in a Strong Middle Class, an Affordable Economy, and a Healthy Future.
Media availability will follow.
Date:
Thursday, April 6, 2023
Time:
8:30 a.m. CT
Location:
Fort Garry Place, Grand Ballroom
55 Garry Street
Winnipeg, Manitoba
