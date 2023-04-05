Submit Release
Media Advisory - Minister Vandal to address Manitoba Chambers of Commerce on federal budget investments

WINNIPEG, MB, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface-Saint Vital, will speak to Manitoba Chambers of Commerce members in Winnipeg to highlight federal budget investments in a Strong Middle Class, an Affordable Economy, and a Healthy Future.

Media availability will follow.

Date:
Thursday, April 6, 2023

Time: 
8:30 a.m. CT

Location:
Fort Garry Place, Grand Ballroom
55 Garry Street
Winnipeg, Manitoba

