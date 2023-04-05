The Least Expensive Way Consumers Can Help the Planet This Earth Day

There were 2,218 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,226 in the last 365 days.
As Earth Day approaches, it's important to remember that everyone can play a role in helping the climate. From individuals to companies and countries, we all have a responsibility to make a difference.
One of the simplest and least expensive ways to help the environment is through recycling. While most people recognize the importance of recycling, participation and recycling rates still can be improved.
According to a study by the Carton Council of North America, 95% of consumers think recycling is important and that everyone should do their part. To help consumers become more diligent recyclers, here are some tips based on the research:
The Carton Council commissioned a study to better understand how people make decisions about recycling and what behavior changes could be made to improve recycling rates. By implementing these tips, consumers can make a difference in the environment and help create a sustainable future.
ABOUT THE CARTON COUNCIL
The Carton Council is composed of four leading carton manufacturers, Elopak, Pactiv Evergreen, SIG and Tetra Pak. Formed in 2009, the Carton Council works to deliver long-term collaborative solutions in order to divert valuable cartons from the landfill. Through a united effort, the Carton Council is committed to building a sustainable infrastructure for carton recycling nationwide and works toward their continual goal of adding access to carton recycling throughout the U.S.
ABOUT FOOD AND BEVERAGE CARTONS
Food and beverage cartons are highly recyclable materials that come in two kinds: refrigerated cartons that store, milk, juice, and egg substitutes; and shelf-stable cartons that are packaged for broths, milks, juices, soups and even wine. When sorted by themselves at materials recovery facilities (MRFs), cartons are a valuable material in high demand. Made mostly from paper, a renewable resource, cartons have become popular containers for food and beverage products as they are lightweight and compact, with a low carbon footprint. When recycled, they are used to make office and writing paper, tissues, paper towels, and even sustainable building and construction materials.
