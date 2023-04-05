Media Advisory - Minister Gould in Thunder Bay to highlight federal budget investments

There were 2,216 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,270 in the last 365 days.
GATINEAU, QC, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould will visit Family Foods Centennial to highlight federal budget investments in a Strong Middle Class, an Affordable Economy, and a Healthy Future.
A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
|
Date:
|
Thursday, April 6, 2023
|
|
|
Time:
|
9:30 a.m. EDT
|
|
|
Place:
|
Family Foods Centennial
|
|
146 Centennial Square
|
|
Thunder Bay, Ontario
To register, contact media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca with your name and media outlet before 8:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
