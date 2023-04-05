New Jersey Resources Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

There were 2,210 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,346 in the last 365 days.
The board of directors (the "Board") of New Jersey Resources Corporation NJR unanimously declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.39 per share. The dividend will be payable on July 3, 2023, to shareowners of record as of June 14, 2023.
The Company is committed to providing value to its shareowners with a competitive return and has paid quarterly dividends continuously since its inception in 1952.
About New Jersey Resources
New Jersey Resources NJR is a Fortune 1000 company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses:
NJR and its nearly 1,300 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®.
