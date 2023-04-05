E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Annual and Special Meeting Results

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2023) - E-Power Resources Inc EPR ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in detail in the Company's management information circular dated March 2, 2023, were approved at its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually on Friday, March 31, 2023. A total of 15,031,179 common shares, representing approximately 64.97% of the Company's outstanding common shares, were voted in person and by proxy at the Meeting.

At the Meeting, SHIM & Associates, LLP was re-appointed as auditors of the Company.

All current members of the board of directors who stood for re-election, namely Thomas Langley, Jamie Lavigne, Michael Danielsson and Allan Miller, were re-elected for the ensuing year. In addition, on the proposal of a shareholder, Harvey Edgecombe was elected as a director of the Company.

In two separate votes, shareholders voted in favor of approving the incentive Stock Option Plan and the Restricted Stock Unit of the Company that was in place prior to the meeting. Shareholders also approved a special resolution to authorize the Company to apply for a certificate of amendment with the Québec Enterprise Registrar under the Business Corporations Act (Québec) to remove certain provisions from its articles.

The full scrutineer's report on attendance has been filed on SEDAR and is available at www.sedar.com

About E-Power Resources Inc.

E-Power Resources Inc. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite properties in Quebec. Its flagship asset, the Tetepisca Graphite Property, is located in the Tetepisca Graphite District of the North Shore Region of Quebec, approximately 215 kilometers from the Port of Baie-Comeau. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by email at info@e-powerresources.com.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance are "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

