InspireXT to expand it's global CRM capabilities with the acquisition of Prosera, a Salesforce Consulting and Managed Services Partner

The acquisition will solve real-world business problems across industries and transform legacy applications using the power of Salesforce CRM.

LONDON, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InspireXT, a leading Supply Chain and technology consulting provider announced the acquisition of Prosera Analytics (‒Prosera–), a registered Salesforce partner with a team of certified experts offering Salesforce and Customer experience capabilities. Prosera has been helping its clients successfully adopt cloud-based solutions and business processes using Salesforce capabilities to rapidly solve complex business problems.

This strategic acquisition by InspireXT will boost its existing Salesforce capabilities and further enhance its Connected solutions portfolio that provides end-to-end supply chain-based capabilities to its customers.

Santhosh Kumar, Co-Founder & Director at Prosera commented, ‒We are thrilled to be a part of InspireXT, who are pioneers of Supply Chain transformation and Digital Manufacturing solutions with their in-depth business domain expertise. With this partnership, the Prosera team finds a value-driven organisation that has been focused on providing end-to-end solutions. We are looking forward to a shared journey and delivering lasting success for our clients and colleagues–.

Kuldeep Thakur, Managing Director at InspireXT commented, ‒This partnership will expand our horizon across newer industries and help us enhance our 'Connected' solutions in combination with Prosera's expertise in Salesforce. It has been a real pleasure to interact with the Prosera team and to learn about their achievements, values, and customer successes. I am grateful to them for putting their trust in InspireXT. We are committed to making the team successful and adding value to our customers–.

About InspireXT:

InspireXT is a leading Supply Chain Management Solution provider. We bring together end-to-end business processes and technology expertise across retail, manufacturing, and life sciences industries. We are committed to building and offering our 'Connected' solutions like Connected Supply Chain, Connected Shop Floor, Connected Experience, Connected Customer, and Connected Intelligence that deliver maximum value to our customers and transform the customer experience they offer to their customers and improve efficiency in their operations.

About Prosera:

Prosera is an agile and proficient Salesforce Consulting and Managed Services Partner offering comprehensive CRM solutions with multi-cloud expertise across Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Communities, and Marketing. With 100+ years of the collective experience and multiple Salesforce certifications, Prosera offers clients the opportunity to rapidly simplify, transform, speed up, and customise business processes on the back of the latest technologies, across industry horizontals such as sales, service, marketing, HR, and finance. Prosera will operate as an InspireXT Company in the Indian market.

Pull Quote

This strategic acquisition by InspireXT will boost its existing Salesforce capabilities and further enhance its connected solutions portfolio that provides end-to-end supply chain-based capabilities to its customers.

Media Contact

Prabal Laad, InspireXT Consulting Ltd, 44 8081966980, prabal.laad@inspirext.com, www.inspirext.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE InspireXT Consulting Ltd