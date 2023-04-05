Donorbox MinistryMatters - A Seamless Solution to Support Church Giving

Nonprofit giving platform Donorbox announces the launch of MinistryMatters, a comprehensive initiative focused on serving the church community with tools, features, and services geared to transform giving to ministries. Designed to grow consistent tithes and offerings, and streamline the overall church-giving experience, MinistryMatters responds directly to recognized challenges facing modern ministries.

Alexandria, Va., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nonprofit giving platform Donorbox announces the launch of MinistryMatters, a comprehensive initiative focused on serving the church community with tools, features, and services geared to transform giving to ministries. Designed to grow consistent tithes and offerings, and streamline the overall church-giving experience, MinistryMatters responds directly to recognized challenges facing modern ministries.

By offering dynamic yet simple-to-use tools that effectively manage giving and church fundraising activities, Donorbox MinistryMatters delivers versatile ways for ministries to grow much-needed funds to run the church, connect church communities to quick, convenient, and safe giving, and secure their funding flow.

Fully integrated into the platform of choice for over 50,000 nonprofits worldwide, Donorbox MinistryMatters tools are designed to sustain and grow all levels of ministry work. Curated to enhance revenue streams, the features provide convenient, easy-to-manage giving options that make recurring giving to the church seamless. These include simple self-managed monthly tithe and offerings options for the congregation and a selection of giving-on-the-go tools for in-service and church outreach fundraising initiatives, that alleviate the ministry's administrative burden.

"We recognize the critical need for reliable funds in the church environment, and how barriers to giving can, and do, keep churches from running optimally," says Dr. Noel Jacob, Director of Product Marketing at Donorbox. "We understand that positive financial health is vital to do more than keep the lights on, it is essential for ministries to go out into the world and do God's work. Donorbox MinistryMatters is a people-focused product, offering tools and services that grow with your congregation, empowering the giving that in turn fuels your ministry, from pastoral care to outreach initiatives."

Anchored in the robust and customizable Donorbox donation form, MinistryMatters immediately offers solutions to recognized giving roadblocks.

Donorbox's donation forms are simple to use, with recurring donation options for church members to easily set up a regular schedule for tithes or offerings that suit their lifestyles. Donors are offered the option to cover the transaction fees, and a 4X faster-giving experience with UltraSwift™Pay, at check-out. After each donation, Donorbox automatically emails receipts and a thank you note to congregants.

Reduces the administrative burden by letting donors self-manage their giving in a custom-branded Donor Portal. Church members can pause, cancel, or resume gifts when they want, and give again in one click with QuickDonate™.

Increasing church donations means meeting supporters where they're at. Text-to-Give lets donors send an SMS to give any time, anywhere, so tithing and repeat giving are always just a few taps away.

QR Codes make spontaneous giving seamless anywhere. Donorbox QR Codes are auto-generated when you create a campaign, allowing supporters to scan and begin giving in an instant. These advanced codes are ad-free, offer unlimited scans, and even track the source of the donation.

In addition to these online and offline solutions, MinistryMatters will soon support a live, in-person cashless giving option with the introduction of Donorbox Live™ Kiosk. With this innovation, churches can turn any tablet into a giving kiosk and raise funds during events, at church, and on the go. Donorbox Live Kiosk automatically records in-person donations, accepts leading card payment methods, plus the ever more popular digital wallet options such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and others, and can be customized to your church.

About Donorbox:

It is undoubtedly the 'keep it simple' approach applied to products, user interface, and app integrations that makes Donorbox so appealing to nonprofits. Available in 96+ countries, 11 languages, and over 45 currencies, the core multi-step donation form is simple, yet flexible and intuitive for nonprofits and donors to set up, customize, embed, and manage. Multiple secure payment methods place Donorbox in the same class as regular fundraising software, but easily scheduled, and managed, recurring donations are the hero of this product offering. When you add all that to the lowest conversion fee in the market, it is clear why over 50,000 nonprofit organizations trust Donorbox as their partner in making the world a better place.

Reach out to the Donorbox team at support@donorbox.org with questions or concerns. For more nonprofit resources and tips, visit their nonprofit blog and YouTube channel:

Media Details:

Person Name: Dr Noel Jacob, Director of Product Marketing

Company: Donorbox

Website: https://donorbox.org/

Contact: support@donorbox.org

