SUBARU DEBUTS THE ALL-NEW 2024 CROSSTREK WILDERNESS AT THE NEW YORK INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW

Most rugged and trail-capable Crosstrek ever

Upgraded suspension and all-terrain tires

235-millimetre ground clearance

Unique exterior and interior design

Standard EyeSight Driver Assist Technology

2.5-litre engine and improved 1,588 kg towing capacity

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) marked today with the reveal of the newest member of the Wilderness family, the 2024 Crosstrek Wilderness, at the New York International Auto Show. Combining Subaru's renowned Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive with a revised drivetrain, standard X-MODE, elevated 235-millimetre ground clearance and exclusive body cladding, the 2024 Crosstrek Wilderness is the most rugged and trail-capable Crosstrek ever.

With an already impressive list of standard features, the Crosstrek Wilderness adds exclusive mechanical, design, and functional enhancements for added capability on the roads and trails less travelled. Critically, the rugged new model preserves the Crosstrek's renowned blend of SUV capability and car-like ride and handling. Numerous exterior and interior details make the Crosstrek Wilderness especially suited to carrying outdoor gear, even when wet or muddy.

The Crosstrek Wilderness is powered by a 2.5-litre direct-injection SUBARU BOXER engine, with 182 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque. Subaru engineered the Crosstrek Wilderness drivetrain for better off-road performance by installing a revised differential gear ratio and retuned Lineartronic CVT. The 4.111 final drive ratio (vs. 3.700) improves the SUV's climbing ability and the new tuning for the CVT optimizes traction at low speeds and on slippery surfaces. Additionally, the maximum towing capacity more than doubles to 1,588 kg thanks to the addition of a transmission oil cooler.

Like all 2024 Crosstrek models, the Wilderness is equipped with the brand's award-winning EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, which includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre-Collision Braking, Pre-Collision Throttle Management, Lane Departure and Sway Warning, and Lead Vehicle Start Alert. In addition, Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert are standard on the new model.

The Crosstrek Wilderness also comes standard with Automatic Emergency Steering. The feature works in conjunction with EyeSight and Blind-Spot Detection to assist with steering control to help avoid a collision at speeds less than 80 km/h. Standard Reverse Automatic Braking adds an extra measure of safety in tight trail situations and while parking.

Design + Function = Unique Wilderness Style

Like the other Wilderness models, the Crosstrek Wilderness design blends trail-enhanced function with a style that also turns heads. To visually communicate the more capable off-road performance, the Crosstrek Wilderness adds exclusive styling with all-new front and rear bumpers, bold hexagonal front grille, larger wheel arch cladding, metal front skid plate, unique hex-design LED fog lights and an anti-glare hood decal in matte-black finish.

Subaru Wilderness badges are emblazoned on the front doors and rear gate. A body-colour roof spoiler and black side mirrors with integrated turn signals complement the rugged SUV's look. Among the offered exterior paint options, the Crosstrek Wilderness gains two exclusive colours, Geyser Blue and Alpine Green.

The Crosstrek Wilderness features a versatile ladder-type roof rack system, with a 176-lb. dynamic load capacity and a 700-lb. static load limit, allowing the safe use of larger roof-top tents. The roof rail design provides flexibility to fit a wide variety of carrying accessories, including Genuine Subaru Accessories available from Subaru retailers.

Off-Road Capability

Exclusive suspension components give the 2024 Crosstrek Wilderness 235-millimetre ground clearance, a 15-millimetre increase over the other Crosstrek models, which already were among the highest in their segment. Longer coil springs and shock absorbers provide added ground clearance, while special tuning helps maintain dynamic performance.

Longer travel strokes for the front and rear shock absorbers help keep the tires in contact with rough surfaces, increasing vehicle stability. In addition, a longer dampening compression stroke helps increase absorption on rough road surfaces, providing a smoother ride. Even with its added ground clearance, the Crosstrek Wilderness maintains a low step-in height for ease of entry.

The approach angle is increased from 18.0 degrees in other Crosstrek models to 20.0 degrees on the Wilderness, the angle of departure increases from 30.1 to 33.0 degrees, and the ramp break-over angle moves up from 19.7 to 21.1 degrees.

The Crosstrek Wilderness comes equipped with Yokohama GEOLANDAR all-terrain tires for optimal performance in mud, gravel, or snow. Mounted on exclusive 17-inch alloy wheels in a matte-black finish, the tires are embossed with raised white letters.

X-MODE for Maximum Control

The Crosstrek Wilderness is equipped with Subaru's driver-selectable dual-function X-MODE. The system offers Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud modes. To help maximize traction in varying conditions, each mode specifically optimizes the engine output and CVT ratio positions, increases the Active All-Wheel Drive engagement and enhances the control logic of the Vehicle Dynamics Control with Traction Control System. The X-MODE display features a Roll-Angle Indicator to help the driver judge potentially hazardous situations.

This technology also helps make Crosstrek Wilderness a nimble climber. When the X-MODE system is activated, Low Speed/Low Ratio Gradient Control is automatically put on standby to sense when the vehicle is travelling on a steep incline at low speed. When it does, the system shifts the CVT to its lowest ratio (4.066:1). Combined with the Wilderness model's lower differential ratios, the system also enhances rough off-pavement, low-speed drivability over rocks and other situations that require repeated on/off accelerator usage.

Standard Hill Descent Control will automatically engage individual wheel braking control on downgrades when the vehicle is driven under 12 mph with the accelerator pedal pressed less than about 10 percent, thereby helping to control vehicle speed. Active Torque Vectoring, standard on all 2024 Crosstrek models, enhances handling stability on the road or trail.

An Interior Designed for the Outdoors

Inside, Subaru equipped the Crosstrek Wilderness cabin for comfort and durability. The seats are upholstered in comfortable, soft-touch all-weather material that features the Subaru Wilderness logo embossed in the front headrests. Bold copper-coloured contrast stitching accents the interior, complementing the anodized copper-finish accents on the shifter, gauge meter rings and leather-wrapped steering wheel. Upon entering the vehicle, the driver is greeted with a Wilderness logo appearing in the meter display at start-up.

Black pillar trim, assist grips, overhead console and a headliner pair well with the Gunmetal Grey trim used on the dash, doors, and shifter plate. Standard all-weather floor mats feature a unique Wilderness design. In the cargo area, a removable water-resistant rear cargo tray protects the load floor from wet, muddy gear tossed in the back. The rear gate comes equipped with an LED light for better nighttime visibility.

The Wilderness comes standard with the SUBARU STARLINK 11.6-inch tablet-style touch-screen infotainment system. The high-resolution touchscreen is equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto with a full-screen display. Additional features include Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity, AM/FM stereo, rear vision camera, SiriusXM Radio and SiriusXM Travel Link (3-month free trial), and over-the-air updates.

The multimedia system also works as a center information display with combination meter integration and on-screen controls for audio, climate, and vehicle functions. The Wilderness is also equipped with a wireless phone charger in the center console.

The Crosstrek Wilderness will be built at Subaru of Indiana Automotive in Lafayette, Indiana and will hit dealer showrooms this fall.

