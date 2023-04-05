Red Rice Market Growth, Revenue USD 4.11 billion by 2030 | CAGR 3.5%

The Red Rice market is expected to witness significant growth due to surge in instances of AIDS/HIV and STIs and use of social marketing to promote products.

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Red Rice Market by Product Type (Rakthashali, Thai Red Cargo rice, Bhutanese red rice, and others), Nature (Organic and Conventional), and Distribution Channel (Supermarket & Hypermarket, Specialty Store, Municipal Corporation Stores, Convenience Stores, and Online Stores & Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global red rice industry was estimated at $2.91 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $4.11 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in demand for high fiber and nutrient-rich rice products and surge in trend of rice exports by Asian-Pacific countries drive the growth of the global coiled tubing market. On the other hand, the fact that excessive consumption of red rice results in gastrointestinal problems restrains the growth to some extent. However, surge in use of red rice in the cosmetics sector is expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Key Players Are:

The key players profiled in this report include Lotus Foods, Inc, Urmatt Ltd, Ceylon Pure, Wuhan Jiacheng Biotechnology Co. Ltd, Lundberg Family Farm, Woodland Foods, Inc, The Kruger Co, Mars, Inc, Riviana Foods, Inc, and Fabrar Liberia, Inc.

Regional Analysis:

Europe, followed by LAMEA and North America, garnered the highest share in 2020-

Based on region, the market across Europe, followed by LAMEA and North America, contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global red rice market, and is estimated to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. Growing popularity of red rice and its ability of curing serious ailments in people have boosted the growth of the segment. Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. China and Japan are specialized in red rice products which they use for their traditional medicinal purposes. This factor drives the market growth in the region.

On the basis of nature, the organic segment held the major red rice market share. The propensity of consumers to spend more on organic has been positive for red rice and its products. Consumers expect that their product is manufactured in an ethical manner and they also associate organically certified as a product that has been produced and processed in a chemical free manner. This is attributed to evolving lifestyle and changing trends in the food industry, which has boosted the demand for healthy food ingredients.

Companies are focusing on diversification of their business and positioning their products in a right manner to get the target market. They are introducing products that are healthy and obtained from rice. Red rice is widely consumed as a traditional food in Europe. A key element expected to boost the global market's growth is the growing number of government rules and requirements linked to the safety and quality of food grains around the world.

