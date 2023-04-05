The 45th Annual Minsait ACS Customer Conference Encourages Attendees to Present Their Knowledge and Expertise

Conference attendees have the opportunity to present to key professionals from a multitude of industries.
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global consulting and technology firm, Minsait ACS is proud to be hosting its 45th Annual Minsait ACS Customer Conference in New Orleans, LA. The conference will be held at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel on September 17-21, 2023, with conference presentations taking place on September 18-19th.
With Motivational Speaker and Humorist, Bruce Wilkinson and Supervisory Cybersecurity Advisor from the Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) part of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Chad Adams as keynote speakers, attendees will not want to miss out on the chance to broaden their knowledge and connect with industry professionals. Conference attendees can expect to strengthen their understanding of Minsait ACS hardware and software, network with other customers and partners, meet with technical experts, and so much more.
Minsait ACS encourages all their customers, manufacturer representatives, industry partners, and guests to attend the 5-day event and submit a presentation abstract if interested in speaking at the conference. By submitting a presentation abstract, attendees will have the opportunity to present and share their knowledge with key professionals in engineering, operations, supply management, energy services, and IT. Minsait ACS provides possible presentation topic ideas and guidelines to help potential presenters prepare their abstracts.
Minsait ACS urges interested presenters to submit their abstracts soon, as the deadline for submission is Friday, April 14, 2023.
About Minsait ACS
Minsait ACS, an Indra company, is a team of global consulting and technology experts that strive to provide value-added solutions and services to projects in over 140 countries. With over 45 years of experience in the utility industry, Minsait ACS is proud to bring the broadest set of OT and IT solutions to valued customers. They aspire to leave a positive mark by providing solutions and services that support the entire energy value chain, from intelligent management networks and data to the commercialization of energy and new services. Minsait ACS is a purpose-driven company with a drive to help companies with digital transformation to make an immediate impact on their business operations and processes.
