Meeting Notice: State Soil Conservation Committee to Meet April 20, 2023

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The State Soil Conservation Committee will meet virtually Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. The meeting is open to the public and will focus on soil conservation and water quality programs.
Please contact Alisha Mulkey, Executive Secretary for the State Soil Conservation Committee, at alisha.mulkey@maryland.gov for call-in information.
Established in 1938, the State Soil Conservation Committee coordinates the activities of Maryland’s 24 soil conservation districts while advising the Secretary of Agriculture on soil and water conservation matters.
