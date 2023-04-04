Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,128 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,241 in the last 365 days.

Vehicle Theft Task Force Detectives Recover Six Stolen Vehicles, Arrest Suspect in Wittmann

On Wednesday, March 29, 2023, Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) Vehicle Theft Task Force (VTTF) detectives served a residential search warrant on a property in Wittmann. The warrant followed an investigation into several stolen vehicles observed on the property.

During service of the search warrant, detectives arrested one suspect and recovered six stolen vehicles, including:

  • 2022 Polaris Razor
  • 2016 Polaris Sportsman
  • 2023 C&M flatbed trailer
  • 2013 Sandstorm travel trailer
  • 2014 Arctic Cat UTV
  • 1999 Ford F350 pickup truck

 

The suspect, 22-year-old Juan Manuel Chavez Espinoza, faces four counts of theft of means of transportation.

The VTTF is comprised of city, county, state, and federal law enforcement agencies participating in a concerted effort to identify, apprehend, and prosecute individuals and criminal organizations that profit from the theft of motor vehicles and related crimes.

The VTTF serves a vital mission on behalf of the Arizona Automobile Theft Authority (AATA) to reduce vehicle theft in Arizona by deterring criminal activity through effective and proactive enforcement, prosecution and public awareness programs. The VTTF is substantially funded by an annual grant from the AATA.

Polaris Razor  Sandstorm trailer Flatbed trailer 1999 Ford F350 arctic cat side by side Polaris Sportsman  

You just read:

Vehicle Theft Task Force Detectives Recover Six Stolen Vehicles, Arrest Suspect in Wittmann

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more