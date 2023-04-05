Starkey’s All-New Genesis AI Hearing Aids Receive Second Prestigious Accolade

Genesis AI Wins International Red Dot Award for Excellence in Product Design

/EIN News/ -- Eden Prairie, Minnesota, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starkey is proud to announce its all-new Genesis AI hearing aids have received a Red Dot Award: Product Design 2023, marking the second award won by the completely redesigned hearing technology, just weeks after its launch. This is the seventh year Starkey has won this award, which is one of the most renowned international product competitions in the world. The annual awards program recognizes the year’s best products that are aesthetically appealing, functional, innovative, and most importantly, have outstanding design.

“At Starkey, product development begins by pushing the edge of what’s possible,” said President and CEO, Brandon Sawalich. “Five years ago, we set out to make the impossible possible when we began to imagine our next-level product offering. Receiving this honor is a tribute to the amount of research and development we devoted to producing our all-new hearing technology, which is making a real impact on reducing the stigma around hearing aids.”

Starkey’s Genesis AI is leading the hearing industry in redefining the future of hearing health, not just with incremental improvements, but with breakthrough benefits. The all-new Starkey Neuro Processor within Genesis AI features the industry’s most advanced processor technology, which mimics the function of the central auditory system through an on-chip Deep Neural Network accelerator. It is the smallest processor ever by Starkey, but also the most powerful with 6X more transistors. It is also loaded with 5X more computational memory and 10X the amount of non-volatile memory. Moreover, with a power-efficient architecture, Genesis AI offers more than double the battery life compared to previous technology.

“Congratulations to the entire Starkey team for rearchitecting the hearing aid both inside and out,” said Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President of Engineering, Achin Bhowmik, Ph.D. “Genesis AI is a once-in-a-decade development in advanced technology, packed within a beautiful design that has turned hearing aids into a device that people will want to wear.”

About Starkey

Starkey is a privately held, global hearing technology company headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Founded by Bill Austin in 1967, Starkey is known for its innovative design, development and distribution of comprehensive digital hearing systems. Led today by President and CEO Brandon Sawalich, Starkey is the only American-owned provider of hearing technologies. The company has more than 5,000 employees, operates 29 facilities and does business in more than 100 markets worldwide. Learn more at starkey.com.

