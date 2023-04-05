Ensemble Health Partners Welcomes More Than 650 New Associates from Full Outsource Partners in Q1

RCM Outsourcing Improving Employee Engagement for Healthcare Providers

/EIN News/ -- Cincinnati, Ohio, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble Health Partners (Ensemble) announced today it has welcomed more than 650 new associates to its team from expanded full revenue cycle outsourcing partnerships with Adena Health System, Valley Health System and Roper St. Francis Healthcare in the first quarter of 2023. Ensemble’s ability to deliver consistent, reliable revenue cycle performance and successfully integrate existing hospital staff into their operations has made them the preferred partner for more than 20 hospitals and health systems across the U.S.

“Amidst constant headlines of layoffs, cutbacks and low employee engagement in the industry, we remain committed to one of our core principles – people first, last and always. We understand how critical people are to the success of our organization and our provider partners, so we are thrilled to welcome these new associates to our team to support our mission of redefining the possible in healthcare,” said Judson Ivy, Founder, President and CEO of Ensemble. “Increasing payor pressure, stagnant reimbursement rates, labor shortages and increasing costs are causing revenue loss and burnout across healthcare providers of all sizes. Revenue cycle outsourcing can address these issues while also supporting hospital staff with the resources they need to succeed.”

“While the financial benefits of outsourcing are clear, we understand that changing employers can create a sense of uncertainty or influence team morale – something that demands consideration amid today’s healthcare staffing crisis,” said Bill Gilooly, Chief Human Resources Officer of Ensemble. “But with our effective, employee-centric approach, outsourcing can improve engagement and increase job satisfaction for transitioning staff. Ensemble provides an innovative culture and reinforces a sense of community while also investing in our associates’ engagement and growth.”

Ensemble works closely with its full revenue cycle outsourcing partners to provide a smooth transition for new associates by fostering significant buy-in and engagement from the client’s leadership team and ensuring associates are fully supported throughout their integration. Along with a thorough communication plan, Ensemble provides ample resources to incoming associates to ensure they understand the process, know what to expect during the transition, have a clear understanding of their role in Ensemble’s organization, and become fully immersed in Ensemble’s culture.

Incoming associates gain access to revenue-cycle-specific resources that may not be available at healthcare provider organizations, including career development and mentorship programs, company-sponsored industry certifications, annual leadership development conferences and flexible work environments.

“We believe that our commitment to our people is what continues to drive our high associate engagement scores and national recognition as a top workplace. We take pride in the inclusive and collaborative culture we’ve established here at Ensemble and are thankful for our ability to continue to grow, welcome new associates and support more clients and communities across the country,” Ivy said.

Ensemble is actively hiring for various positions across the country. To learn more about Ensemble or apply for a position, visit EnsembleHP.com.

About Ensemble Health Partners

Ensemble Health Partners is a full-service revenue cycle management company, delivering a holistic approach to financial health for more than 20 healthcare provider clients across the country. Ensemble provides a complete platform of services, technology, business intelligence and analytics to manage every aspect of revenue cycle operations so healthcare providers can focus on delivering exceptional patient care in their communities.

Kendall Herold Ensemble Health Partners 704-765-3715 Kendall.Herold@ensemblehp.com