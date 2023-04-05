Global Sales of All Terrain Robot is Expected to Accelerate at a Whopping 14.2% CAGR, Reaching US$ 2,871.1 Million by 2033 | Fact.MR Report

Increasing Adoption of Technologies Leading to the Advancement in All Terrain Robot Can Drive the Market

The all-terrain robot market is expected to reach US$ 761 million in 2023, with healthy growth of 14.2 % CAGR between 2023 and 2033 . With incremental advances in digital communications and semiconductors, robots and robotics have developed tremendously over time, bringing about major changes in many industries.



Robots have long been a mainstay of complex systems, and their employment in a wide range of industrial applications is growing daily. Because all-terrain robots are so complicated, user-friendliness that is in accordance with excellent performance continues to be a deciding element.

All-terrain robots have a number of benefits, including the ability to carry out essential agricultural tasks like soil and crop monitoring, carrying materials, and crop harvesting at a higher rate and volume than human labourers. As a result, the governments of various nations intend to technologically advance the agriculture industry, shifting away from conventional farming and toward innovative commercial agro businesses. As a result, the all-terrain robot market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global all terrain robot market is projected to reach US$ 2,871.1 million by 2033.

by 2033. The market witnessed 8.4 % CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

% CAGR between 2018 and 2022. Legged type all terrain robot in type segment dominates the market with 29.3 % market share in 2023.

% market share in 2023. Under application, military sector all terrain robot dominates the market and are valued at US$ 245.5 million in 2023.

in 2023. Based on region, demand for all terrain robot expected to increase at CAGR of 14.9% in East Asia during the forecast period.

“Improvement in the Surveillance Boosts the All-Terrain Robot Market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Recent Developments:

The investment in R&D activities and technical expertise to enhance product performance and functionality, manufacturers are focused on strategic partnerships, and acquisitions of robotic start-ups and new entrants in the market.

• In June 2021, Hyundai Motor Group completed the acquisition of Boston Dynamics. The deal valued the mobile robot company at US$ 1.1 billion. By acquiring Boston, the Hyundai group will try securing its presence in the advanced field of robotics.

Key Companies Profiled in this Report

Aerovironment Inc.

Bee Robotics Ltd

Boston Dynamics

Clearpath Robotics

Dr Robot Inc.

ENDEAVOR ROBOTICS, INC.

Evatech, Inc.

Inspector Bots

NIDES Ltd.

Roboteam

Stanley Innovation

SuperDroid Robots

SuperDroid Robots, Inc.

Telerob

Vincross FLIR Systems, Inc

Market Development

The market for all-terrain robots is gaining momentum due to the increasing adoption of advanced technology by armed forces for border patrol. However, increasing adoption of IoT across various industries to increase efficiency is expected to accelerate the growth of the all-terrain robot market.

Key market players are therefore extending their product lines through the creation of new models that provide ergonomics for operations, even in a tiny logistical footprint, in order to stay ahead of the competition.

Providing innovative services and robotic advice to market providers to meet specific needs and enhance buyer-seller relationships is also a key focus area. In addition to investing in research and development activities and technical know-how to improve product performance and functionality, manufacturers are focusing on strategic partnerships and acquisitions of robotic start-ups and market new entrants.

Key Segmentation of All Terrain Robot Market

By Product type : Wheeled Tracked Legged Hybrid Others

By Application : Military & Defense Mining &Construction Agriculture Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East and Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global all terrain robot market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of product type, (wheeled, tracked, legged, hybrid, others), application, (military & defense, mining &construction, agriculture, others) and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

