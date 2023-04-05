PHILIPPINES, April 5 - Press Release

April 4, 2023 Cayetano calls for Lenten reflection at 'Life of Christ,' Taguig's TLC Park Exhibit To help Taguigeños in their Lenten reflection, the City Government of Taguig is bringing to life "The Life of Christ," a contemporary and immersive Stations of the Cross that features the life of Jesus Christ which was rolled out on Monday night by Mayor Lani Cayetano, Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, and local government officials at the TLC Park located in Lower Bicutan. In a short message to open the park, Senator Cayetano said the site will serve as a place of observance for Taguigeños on the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ and to abide by God's commandment to go and make disciples. "Whether you are not in the faith or of the faith, whether you believe in Jesus as the Savior or a prophet -- itong park ay alay sa ating principles at sa utos ng Panginoon na 'Go and make disciples of the nations,'" the senator said. Cayetano, who is vocal about his Christian faith, urged the city and barangay leaders to take the lead in their own reflections at the TLC park so that others would follow. "Reflection is always helpful. We want people to enjoy the park, so we ourselves should enjoy the park -- to retreat, to reflect on how to honor God, how to help in transformation. If we want to be the leader in Metro Manila as salt and light, then we have to lead," he said. "Ang request ko lang po sa ating leaders, huwag lang ang pamilya ninyo ang dalhin ninyo sa park na ito. Dalhin n'yo rin po ang mga kapwa leaders ninyo para habang tinitignan ay pag usapan niyo rin - how can we do something like this sa ating barangay, anong kulang natin, anong hilig ng mga kabataan na hindi natin nabibigay?" he added. Before wrapping up his message, Cayetano also reminded the audience to continue following the two greatest commandments which are to love God and to love others. "Mahalaga po y'ung loving others as you love yourself. Remember po, kung mahal natin ang Diyos at ang ating sarili, mahal rin natin ang iba kasi balewala po ang symbol ng 'I Love Taguig' kung wala ang dalawang commandment na pagmamahal sa Diyos at sa sarili at kapwa," he said. TLC park, which is located in a 6-hectare area at the TLC Village Lakeshore Laguna Lake Highway, is open to the public this Holy Week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. In February, the park was designed for Valentine's Day after the successful "Christmas by the Lake" run during the December 2022 holiday season. Pastor Jaime Tarog led the dedication of the reflection site, which was followed by a walk-through of city government officials through the immersive stations that feature the life of Christ. The launch was fully supported by city government officials who were present, namely City Vice Mayor Arvin Alit, ABC President Councilor Jorge Bocobo, and District 1 Councilors Jimmy Labampa, Raul Aquino, Carlito Ogalinola, Joy Panga-Cruz, Gigi Valenzuela de Mesa, Totong Mañosca, Tikboy Marcelino, and Gamie San Pedro. City of Taguig District 2 Councilors Marisse Balina-Eron, Jomil Serna, Alex Penolio, Edgar Baptista, Nicky Supan, Ed Prado, Jaime Garcia, and Yasser Pangadaman, as well as Mr. Jake Belga from Bahay Pag-Asa, and Father Roberto Carlo Okol, also joined the event. "Please have a meaningful and solemn Holy Week. We will be praying for you and our city," Senator Cayetano said. In an interview with reporters after the event, Cayetano repeated his call for inward reflection and asked the public to remain vigilant for everyone's safety, particularly to public transportation regulators as thousands of Filipinos are expected to go home during the long weekend. Cayetano, nanawagan sa publiko na magnilay-nilay sa 'Life of Christ' exhibit ng Taguig TLC Park Upang tulungan ang mga Taguigeño na magnilay ngayong Mahal na Araw, inilunsad ng City Government ng Taguig ang "The Life of Christ", isang makabago at nakaka-engganyong istilo ng Stations of the Cross na tampok ang buhay ni Hesukristo ngayong Lunes ng gabi kasama sina Mayor Lani Cayetano, Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, at ilang opisyal ng lungsod sa TLC Park sa Lower Bicutan. Sa kanyang maikling mensahe sa pagbubukas ng TLC park, ibinahagi ni Senator Cayetano na magsisilbi ang lugar kung saan maaaring magnilay ang mga Taguigeño sa buhay, pagkamatay, at muling pagkabuhay ni Hesukristo, at sa pagsunod ng utos ng Diyos na 'go and make disciples'. "Whether you are not in the faith or of the faith, whether you believe in Jesus as the Savior or a prophet -- itong park ay alay sa ating principles at sa utos ng Panginoon na 'Go and make disciples of the nations,'" sabi ng senador. Bilang vocal sa kanyang Kristiyanong pananampalataya, hinimok ni Cayetano ang mga pinuno ng siyudad at barangay na manguna sa sarili nilang pagmumuni-muni sa TLC park upang sumunod ang iba. "Reflection is always helpful. We want people to enjoy the park, so we ourselves should enjoy the park -- to retreat, to reflect on how to honor God, how to help in transformation. If we want to be the leader in Metro Manila as salt and light, then we have to lead," aniya. "Ang request ko lang po sa ating leaders, huwag lang ang pamilya ninyo ang dalhin ninyo sa park na ito. Dalhin n'yo rin po ang mga kapwa leaders ninyo para habang tinitignan ay pag usapan niyo rin - how can we do something like this sa ating barangay, anong kulang natin, anong hilig ng mga kabataan na hindi natin nabibigay?" dagdag niya. Bago tapusin ang kanyang mensahe, nagpaalala rin si Cayetano sa mga tagapakinig na patuloy na sundin ang dalawang pinakadakilang utos ng Diyos na mahalin ang Diyos at ang ibang tao. "Mahalaga po y'ung loving others as you love yourself. Remember po, kung mahal natin ang Diyos at ang ating sarili, mahal rin natin ang iba kasi balewala po ang symbol ng 'I Love Taguig' kung wala ang dalawang commandment na pagmamahal sa Diyos at sa sarili at kapwa," sabi niya. Matatagpuan ang TLC park sa isang 6-hectare area sa TLC Village Lakeshore, Laguna Lake Highway. Bukas ito sa publiko ngayong Mahal na Araw mula 7 a.m. hanggang 9 p.m. Nitong Pebrero, dinesenyuhan ang lugar para sa Valentine's Day pagkatapos ng matagumpay na "Christmas by the Lake" noong December 2022 holiday season. Pinamunuan ni Pastor Jaime Tarog ang dedikasyon sa reflection site, na sinundan ng isang walk-through sa bawat Station of the Cross ng mga city government official. Ang matagumpay na paglulunsad ng pasyalan ay suportado ng mga opisyal ng lungsod na nandoon, kasama sina City Vice Mayor Arvin Alit, at District 1 Councilors Jimmy Labampa, Raul Aquino, Carlito Ogalinola, Joy Panga-Cruz, Gigi Valenzuela De Mesa, Totong Mañosca, Tikboy Marcelino at Gamie San Pedro. Kasama din nila sina City of Taguig District 2 Councilors Marisse Balina-Eron, Jomil Serna, Alex Penolio, Edgar Baptista, Nicky Supan, Ed Prado, Jaime Garcia, at Yasser Pangadaman, pati na sina Mr. Jake Belga mula sa Bahay Pag-Asa, at Father Roberto Carlo Okol. "Please have a meaningful and solemn Holy Week. We will be praying for you and our city," sabi ni Senator Cayetano. Sa isang panayam kasama ang media pagkatapos ng event, ipinaalala ni Cayetano ang kanyang panawagan na gunitain din ang Holy Week upang magnilay at umapela rin siya sa publiko na manatiling mapagmatyag para sa kaligtasan ng lahat, lalo na sa mga public transportation regulators para sa inaasahang pag-uwi sa probinsya ng libu-libong Pilipino ngayong long weekend.